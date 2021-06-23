PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Sarasota Photo Studio LLC

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Sarasota Photo Studio LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Sarasota Photo Studio Moves to Downtown Sarasota


Sarasota Photo Studio has moved their studio and headquarters to downtown Sarasota. The new location is in the up and coming limelight district which will provide a more urban setting for photographers Michael & Joslyn Devaney's work.

Sarasota Photo Studio Moves to Downtown Sarasota
Sarasota, FL, June 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sarasota, FL-based photo studio, Sarasota Photo Studio has moved their studio and headquarters to downtown Sarasota. The new location is in the up and coming limelight district which will provide a more urban setting for photographers Michael & Joslyn Devaney's work.

With the move also comes an expansion of services with a focus on commercial photography including fashion editorials, headshots and portraits. "We're excited about this move because it means we'll be closer to our clients," said Michael Devaney owner of Sarasota Photo Studio.

The Sarasota Photo Studio is known for their very popular personal branding service, SRQ Headshots. This service provides the area's top professionals with headshots and professional portraits to help them manage their public image in a way that best suits them.

The new studio will allow for classes and events. Currently every third Saturday starting July 17 they will be hosting Sarasota Selfie Nights, a free event that features 5+ walls and areas perfect for you to take the best selfie yet with friends open from 8pm - 11pm. Registration is required and tickets can be reserved at https://www.SarasotaSelfieNights.com

The gorgeous 2000 sf studio is located at 2030 Harvard St. Unit C in Sarasota, FL where they are open 7 days a week and their portfolio can be found online at https://www.SarasotaPhotoStudio.com
Contact Information
Sarasota Photo Studio LLC
Michael Devaney
941-378-3900
Contact
https://www.SarasotaPhotoStudio.com
Attached Files

Signature Hollywood Portrait by Sarasota Photo Studio
Filename: 13119-2.jpg

Professional Personal Branding Image by Sarasota Photo Studio
Filename: HeidiMS9694.jpg

Dog Portrait
Filename: AvaAbedini30002-1.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sarasota Photo Studio LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help