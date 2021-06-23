Sarasota Photo Studio Moves to Downtown Sarasota

The gorgeous 2000 sf studio is located at 2030 Harvard St. Unit C in Sarasota, FL where they are open 7 days a week and their portfolio can be found online at Sarasota, FL, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Sarasota, FL-based photo studio, Sarasota Photo Studio has moved their studio and headquarters to downtown Sarasota. The new location is in the up and coming limelight district which will provide a more urban setting for photographers Michael & Joslyn Devaney's work.With the move also comes an expansion of services with a focus on commercial photography including fashion editorials, headshots and portraits. "We're excited about this move because it means we'll be closer to our clients," said Michael Devaney owner of Sarasota Photo Studio.The Sarasota Photo Studio is known for their very popular personal branding service, SRQ Headshots. This service provides the area's top professionals with headshots and professional portraits to help them manage their public image in a way that best suits them.The new studio will allow for classes and events. Currently every third Saturday starting July 17 they will be hosting Sarasota Selfie Nights, a free event that features 5+ walls and areas perfect for you to take the best selfie yet with friends open from 8pm - 11pm. Registration is required and tickets can be reserved at https://www.SarasotaSelfieNights.com The gorgeous 2000 sf studio is located at 2030 Harvard St. Unit C in Sarasota, FL where they are open 7 days a week and their portfolio can be found online at https://www.SarasotaPhotoStudio.com