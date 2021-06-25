OC Wellness Solutions Releases 4th of July "Happy Pet" CBD Bundle

OC Wellness Solutions releases a 4th of July calming CBD Pet Bundle to help pets deal with the stress of fireworks over the upcoming weeks.





As many people start to celebrate with fireworks, pets can become very frightened and unsettled. CBD can help calm this response, leading to a happier, less stressed pet.



CBD is not just for 4th of July. In fact, it can be administered before any stressful event such as a long car ride, or a trip to the vet. CBD is often preferred over medications as it has very few side effects.



OC Wellness Solutions "Happy Pet" bundle contains:



· CBD Pet Tincture

· 1 x 30 Pack CBD Pet Treats with all-natural ingredients

· 125mg CBD Topical Pet Salve



OC Wellness Solutions have created 3 custom options for small pets, medium pets & large pets starting from $40.



OC Wellness Solutions is located in Orange County. Their Pet Bundle can be ordered online or purchased in-store. Shipping usually only takes 3-5 days. Don’t forget about your family’s best friend during fireworks season.



OC Wellness Solutions have created a handy Pet Dosage Calculator to ensure you are giving your pet the correct dosage of CBD.



Go to Los Angeles, CA, June 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- OC Wellness Solutions has released their Calming CBD Pet Bundle to help alleviate stress and discomfort that many pets encounter in the weeks leading up to the 4th of July.As many people start to celebrate with fireworks, pets can become very frightened and unsettled. CBD can help calm this response, leading to a happier, less stressed pet.CBD is not just for 4th of July. In fact, it can be administered before any stressful event such as a long car ride, or a trip to the vet. CBD is often preferred over medications as it has very few side effects.OC Wellness Solutions "Happy Pet" bundle contains:· CBD Pet Tincture· 1 x 30 Pack CBD Pet Treats with all-natural ingredients· 125mg CBD Topical Pet SalveOC Wellness Solutions have created 3 custom options for small pets, medium pets & large pets starting from $40.OC Wellness Solutions is located in Orange County. Their Pet Bundle can be ordered online or purchased in-store. Shipping usually only takes 3-5 days. Don’t forget about your family’s best friend during fireworks season.OC Wellness Solutions have created a handy Pet Dosage Calculator to ensure you are giving your pet the correct dosage of CBD.Go to https://ocwellnesssolutions.com for products and informational blogs.