Cloud & Joy Wins Best Dairy Dessert at the World Dairy Innovation Awards 2021

Cloud & Joy's low calorie healthy lifestyle ice cream dessert won Best Frozen Dairy Dessert in FoodBev Media's annual dairy product accolades. Judges looked at 222 products in 20 categories from 25 countries.





The awards held in association with the Global Dairy Congress and were announced during a special, virtual ceremony in association with Zenith Global. The judging panel considered 222 entries from 25 countries across 20 categories.



Judges cited Cloud & Joy's "clean and ambitious ingredient panel and nutritional attributes" as a key factor in their taking home the honor.



Cloud & joy’s motto is: Everything You Want. Nothing You Don't: Good Taste. Good for Your Body. Good for the World. The frozen dairy dessert supports this with a clean ingredient product that – in addition to low-calorie – is low sugar (with no added sugars in most flavors), sugar-alcohol free, low fat, low saturated fat and cholesterol, gluten-free. It is also reduced net carb, soy free, corn-syrup free, kosher, non-GMO organic ingredient, and ethically and responsibly sourced. A portion of the profits from each pint made is donated to NGO Heifer International to support their mission to end world hunger.



According to awards judge Donna Berry (owner of “Dairy & Food Communications”), product nutrition, pleasure and sustainability were key differentiators. Focus on health and wellbeing, conscious consumption and local sourcing along with innovation were key criteria according to judge Tolga Sezer, CEO of Al Safi Danone.



“Being recognized as a winner and innovator in such a competitive category is a real honor,” said Selina Tepoot, the product creator and co-founder of Cloud & Joy, “Ian [Selina’s husband and co-founder] had an accident that left him immobile for over 6 months and he couldn’t have sugar during recovery. This inspired us to create a better healthy ice cream that actually tasted like indulgent ice cream.”



According to Selina, it took over a year, much frustration and getting the science right to create a product that lived up to their standards. They set rules for themselves: no shortcuts, ingredients hidden under natural flavors, or ingredients that were harshly processed or unpronounceable. Another priority was to create bold, elevated flavors which led to flavors with names such as "Sea & Smoke Chocolate," "Boozy Bee Vanilla" and "Cafecito Coffee & Biscuits."



For small, emerging products like Cloud & Joy in the frozen dairy space, recognition as disruptors can be vital in gaining awareness among buyers in a competitive market dominated by large brands.



