SEA Taiwan AI College to Share Iconic Manufacturers’ Upgrade Experiences and Cultivate Southeast Asian AI Talent

The academy is presenting a very different course that is no more than just a traditional one-way lecturing style, but full of AI trend analyses with real-world cases, online video recording, live broadcasting and quizzes, as well as hands-on practices so students can make this cross-border online learning experience much more fun and effective. A variety of topics/scenarios have been included in this course, including collaborative robots, machine vision, defect inspection, and environment and safety system, allowing students to have a comprehensive understanding of how AI could be used in different manufacturing fields. The course helps students build the groundwork of what they need to know about AI technology, so that they can take it further in learning more about AI solutions/applications in the future.



Launched by Taiwan’s Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), the SEA Taiwan AI College is run by the Taipei Computer Association (TCA) that works closely with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Offices in Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore to promote its courses to local Taiwanese company organizations, business associations, and universities. The curriculum planning is done by the academy’s sponsor Wiedu TibaMe - Taiwan's largest AI learning institution, and a subsidiary of Taiwan’s high-tech giant Wistron Group, aiming to provide comprehensive digital talent training solutions to the industry and to empower these talents with the most advanced technology.



Kick Off the AI Course with the World's Second Largest Collaborative Robot Company: Experience the Use of AI and Robots

AI-enabled collaborative robots play an important role in making AI solutions more widespread in the world. TM Robot that is going to start its class in July is not only the second largest collaborative robot brand in the world, but also blazed a trail in combining AI vision with built-in machine vision in manufacturing.



In its 11-hour free English online course, TM Robot will allow students to explore the basic functions and applications of AI, and help them get to know the two major functions of AI: classification and detection. The course is no short of plenty of hands-on practices. Students will be instructed to gather their own samples through the TM Robot’s TM AI+ platform and create an AI training project, and use it to execute an AI prediction at the end of the lectures.



Dual Certification to Take Your Career to the Next Level



Join SEA Taiwan AI College Whether You’re from Industry or Schools

Participants who finish up at least 80% of the classes will be awarded the certificate of the SEA Taiwan AI College’s very first eleven-hour course. Those who complete the course and pass the TM Robot’s AI training exercise will have another TM AI+ certificate, and given the priority of getting an internship or job offer at TM Robot’s Taiwan headquarters. They also have a chance at being a top candidate in becoming one of Techman's overseas distributors.



All the SEA Taiwan AI College online courses are open for whoever is interested for free. You are not required to have professional background knowledge in mathematics or algorithms to join the course. The enrollment is limited, so apply now. Other exciting courses from NexAIoT and ASUS are also on the way. Feel free to pre-register so that you don’t miss any of the latest information about the courses. To find out more about the courses at SEA Taiwan AI College or apply online, go to:



