The Daftarian Group Luxe Real Estate Represents 33 Smithcliffs

The Daftarian Group Luxe Real Estate is proud to represent one of the most exclusive and expensive home in Southern California.





A home is more than the sum of its parts. It is an amalgam of carefully made decisions that amount to creating the perfect symphony. As with the most gifted musicians, led by a skillful conductor, the craftsmen who have built 33 Smithcliffs; the architect, designer, builder, and yes, brokers combined their unique talents to present to an eager public what they are craving for; a magnificent residence. With unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean, the stage is set to deliver a home like few others from anywhere in the house. "33 Smithcliffs is a truly magical property. Very few homes of this caliber ever see the marketplace, and we are privileged to represent it. The estates at Smithcliffs are very rare air indeed, and we are thrilled that someone will make it their forever home," said Paul Daftarian, Daftarian Group Real Estate’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner.



The six bedrooms and nine-bath residence is generously appointed with a main-floor master suite, featuring a spa-like master bath with a steam shower and heated floors. It also features dual walk-in closets with custom built-ins; gym, library, elevator, walk-in glass-encased wine cellar, and with room to park up to twelve cars. With awe-inspiring unobstructed ocean views from nearly every room and an expansive ~1800ft sunbathing ocean view roof deck, it provides a level of accommodation rivaling the world's best resort destinations. A property unlike any other, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own this generational treasure is a dream brought to life. Timeless. Irreplaceable. 33 Smithcliffs.



The property is represented by Paul Daftarian and Michael Balliet

It is offered for $48,850,000. | Broker #: 01993277

For a private showing, please call or message Paul Daftarian: 714.865.5969



Portion of all proceeds go to CHOC.



*According to the Wall Street Journal Real Estate Trends for medium sized teams



About the Daftarian Group, Luxe Real Estate



