Press Releases Radix Registry Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Radix Registry: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Namify Launches Business Name Generator Tool





Namify’s



Speaking about the Business Name Generator, Namrata Arya, Project Lead, Namify, said, “Namify’s Business Name Generator goes beyond just adding prefixes and suffixes to a user’s search query. The technology behind this name spinner understands the essence of what the query is all about and then spins meaningful names that empower businesses to build a great online brand.”



For small business owners, social media plays a key role in marketing and promotion. In fact, 64 percent of surveyed small businesses use social media in their marketing strategy (The Manifest, 2019). On the other hand, as per a recent study by Sprout Social, 77% of consumers say they are more likely to buy from a brand they follow on social media over one they do not; making it crucial to choose a social handle that is available across multiple platforms; a feature that Namify has integrated into its offering.



Namify’s Business Name Generator aims to help small business entrepreneurs get a complete branding kit to successfully launch their business online.



About Namify:

Namify is one of its kind intelligent business name generators for solopreneurs, small businesses, and startups that suggests creative and memorable brand names. The tool, powered by the latest Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technology, is equipped to suggest intuitive brand names and corresponding domain names, social media handle availability, and a free logo. For more information, visit



About Radix:



Namify is an initiative by Radix, one of the largest new domain Registries in the world. It is a one of its kind intelligent business name generators for solopreneurs, small businesses, and startups that suggests creative and memorable brand names. The tool, powered by the latest Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technology, is equipped to suggest intuitive brand names and corresponding domain names, social media handle availability, and a free logo. Houston, TX, July 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Namify , a name generator designed especially for solopreneurs, small business owners, and startups, launched its brand new Business Name Generator tool. The tool, which is available for free online, promises to help businesses find the brand name, domain name, social media handle availability as well as a brand logo as a free add-on on purchase of a domain name.Namify’s Business Name Generator is designed to function in a way wherein users visit the website and enter keywords specific to their business and select a category from the drop-down. The Business Name Generator, powered by the latest technology, offers meaningful and brandable names that are contextual, grammatically correct, and logical. Each business name comes with an available domain name on a new domain extension such as .TECH, .STORE, .ONLINE, .SITE, .PRESS, .FUN, .SPACE, .WEBSITE, .HOST, and .UNO., social media handle availability and a free logo. The tool offers over 500 name suggestions for each query.Speaking about the Business Name Generator, Namrata Arya, Project Lead, Namify, said, “Namify’s Business Name Generator goes beyond just adding prefixes and suffixes to a user’s search query. The technology behind this name spinner understands the essence of what the query is all about and then spins meaningful names that empower businesses to build a great online brand.”For small business owners, social media plays a key role in marketing and promotion. In fact, 64 percent of surveyed small businesses use social media in their marketing strategy (The Manifest, 2019). On the other hand, as per a recent study by Sprout Social, 77% of consumers say they are more likely to buy from a brand they follow on social media over one they do not; making it crucial to choose a social handle that is available across multiple platforms; a feature that Namify has integrated into its offering.Namify’s Business Name Generator aims to help small business entrepreneurs get a complete branding kit to successfully launch their business online.About Namify:Namify is one of its kind intelligent business name generators for solopreneurs, small businesses, and startups that suggests creative and memorable brand names. The tool, powered by the latest Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technology, is equipped to suggest intuitive brand names and corresponding domain names, social media handle availability, and a free logo. For more information, visit www.namify.tech About Radix:Namify is an initiative by Radix, one of the largest new domain Registries in the world. It is a one of its kind intelligent business name generators for solopreneurs, small businesses, and startups that suggests creative and memorable brand names. The tool, powered by the latest Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technology, is equipped to suggest intuitive brand names and corresponding domain names, social media handle availability, and a free logo. Contact Information Radix Registry

Namrata Arya

97172046060



https://www.radix.website



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Radix Registry