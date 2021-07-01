Maddyloo is Hope Loves Company's First Hug of Hope Care Package Sponsor: California Business Sponsors Care Packages for ALS Children Caregivers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hope Loves Company Press Release Share Blog

Hope Loves Company, the only nonprofit and 501c(3) in the US with the mission of providing emotional and educational support to children and young adults who have or have had a loved one battling ALS, is proud to receive its first Hug of Hope sponsor, California-based company Maddyloo.





Beverly Hills, CA-based Maddyloo, maker of fashion accessories for women and young girls since 2011, is partnering with a unique nonprofit, Hope Loves Company, to bring smiles to children and young adults around the nation. Maddyloo’s products include: hair ties, headbands, face masks and other female-focused fashion accessories. Maddyloo’s hair accessories are made by hand in their Beverly Hills studio and the company has sold more than two million units over the last 10 years. Its products have been featured in top magazines such as Lucky, People, Marie Claire and on The Today Show.



Hope Loves Company is the only nonprofit and 501c(3) in the United States with the mission of providing both emotional and educational support to children and young adults who have had or have a loved one battling ALS. ALS is a neuromuscular disease that causes damage to the nerve cells controlling voluntary muscle movement. Currently, there is no known cause or cure for ALS and it is fatal. There are approximately 30,000 people in the United States who live with ALS and most of them have children in their lives. June 2, 2021 was recognized and celebrated as the inaugural Lou Gehrig Day.



A Hug of Hope is a care package which contains a t-shirt, card of encouragement, snack, stuffed animal or gift card, and a children’s book about ALS which gets mailed, at no cost, to children and young adults who have been or currently are providing care to a family member who is battling ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Children as young as three years old are providing help with caregiving responsibilities, including feeding, dressing and bathing.



Hope Loves Company’s Executive Director Cara Haggerty is grateful to Maddyloo’s CEO Jon Samnick for providing this opportunity and support. Maddyloo fashion accessories will now be included in each Hugs of Hope care package.



“We are so grateful to have our first Hug of Hope sponsor. Our families need our support now more than ever and we’re grateful to Maddyloo for helping us bring smiles to the faces of young caregivers of ALS during this extra challenging time,” said Haggerty.



Hope Loves Company has sent more than 500 care packages to children across the United States. With the help of Maddyloo, this number will increase exponentially.



Camp HLC CA, a free camp weekend retreat for ALS children and their families, takes place in Boulder Creek, California November 19-21. Camp HLC is a three-day, overnight retreat for children and young adults, ages 6-21, who have or have had a loved one battling ALS, as well as their families. It is an opportunity to have fun, to be challenged through team building exercises and to meet peers who share in their experiences. Registration is now open at www.hopelovescompany.org



“We love the mission and passion behind Hope Loves Company, which is providing care and comfort to so many families affected by ALS. To help further their mission, we will be donating more than $5,000 in products in 2021, donating 10% of all revenues from maddyloo.com as well as 10% of profits from our wholesale accounts to HLC. At a time when so many non-profits are underserved, we are pleased to be able to lend our support and share in the healing that these families so richly deserve.”



Cara Haggerty

609-730-1144



www.hopelovescompany.org

P.O. Box 931

Pennington, NJ 08534



