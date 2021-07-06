Lakewood Products Ice Fishing Series Newest Addition

Press Releases Lakewood Products Press Release Share Blog

Lakewood cases are proudly made and assembled in the USA at our factory in Suamico, WI. The truth is, most companies outsource their manufacturing to China or some other foreign country. Not Lakewood. We manufacture our own products, so we have total control over what we make. As the only manufacturer of soft-sided hard cases in the U.S., all Lakewood cases are covered by a lifetime warranty against product defect through our Better Case Guarantee. If your Lakewood case does not give you easier access and better protection, we will refund your money, no questions asked! Suamico, WI, July 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Lakewood Products, a Division of Midwest Textile Manufacturing Corporation and the leader in premium archery, shooting, and tackle storage solutions, has a new member to their popular Ice Fishing Series for 2021 that will be making its’ debut at the 2021 ICAST Show in the New Products Ice Fishing Category. The Greenback is the ultimate ice fishing storage option and is ideal for any hard water angler chasing any species of fish. The Greenback allows protection for those longer rods up to 44” in length and gives you the ultimate storage solution.Designed to float when zipped, The Greenback offers protection and organization. The longer design is more versatile than ever accommodating and protecting those longer ice rods with a drop in concept, so you do not have to break down your reels. There are two external large pockets for other gear. But most exciting is it also has a zippered storage compartment that compliments other Lakewood items, utility boxes, and more. This case truly is an all-in-one solution. Internal customizable foam helps hold rods securely in place. Heavy duty ABS construction makes this case the ideal storage solution to strap on to an ATV/UTV/Snowmobile and know your gear is protected. The Lakewood Greenback is a must for any hard water angler.Multiple tie-down points and webbing carry handles make transport a breeze. Currently only available in Black for an MSRP of $269.99. Like all Lakewood Products cases, they are 100% Made in the USA and have a Limited Lifetime Warranty.For more information on any of the fine cases from Lakewood Products, visit your local dealer, the website at www.lakewoodproducts.com, and be sure to follow on Facebook and Instagram.About LakewoodLakewood cases are proudly made and assembled in the USA at our factory in Suamico, WI. The truth is, most companies outsource their manufacturing to China or some other foreign country. Not Lakewood. We manufacture our own products, so we have total control over what we make. As the only manufacturer of soft-sided hard cases in the U.S., all Lakewood cases are covered by a lifetime warranty against product defect through our Better Case Guarantee. If your Lakewood case does not give you easier access and better protection, we will refund your money, no questions asked! Contact Information Lakewood Products

