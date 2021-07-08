Heidi Burke Promoted to Account Executive at RT Environmental & Construction Professional
Hamilton, NJ, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Heidi Burke has been promoted to account executive within the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. Burke joined the team in 2014 and has since played an instrumental role in the development and management of the company’s professional liability, environmental, property and casualty lines of business.
“Heidi’s work ethic and dedication are unequaled,” says Joseph Nawa, RT ECP vice president. “For the past seven years, she has helped numerous clients representing the construction, manufacturing, healthcare and commercial real estate industries navigate the complex insurance marketplace. Her tireless efforts have been key to our ability to retain and attract new and existing clients.”
Before joining the team, Burke spent four years as an account executive with ACE Insurance in Philadelphia, Pa. and nearly 15 years working with several leading New Jersey-based firms including Commerce Insurance Services and Ashurst Insurance.
A current resident of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Burke is a Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR). Heidi can be contacted at 609-528-3886 and heidi.burke@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
For more information, please visit rtpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
William Chelak
732-541-2971
