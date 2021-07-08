A Holistic View of the New Age Movement - Is There Such a Thing as "New Age Thought?" Where Did It Come from?
Burke, VA, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In a seminal work that provides a holistic view of the New Age movement, author Ruta Sevo created a compendium from the theories of spiritualists, energy healers, yogis, and quantum physicists--400 pages drawing on 80 books, that follow the early days of the New Age movement up to the science of subtle energy. The author overlays and relates new discoveries in quantum physics and scientific evidence to our understanding of spiritual experiences and spirituality in general.
Published in May 2021 and available on Amazon.com from Momox Publishing, "New Age: New Answers to Deep Questions" provides a comprehensive approach to the current high interest in such topics as life after death, spirituality, divine energy and intelligence, the theory and nature of personal reality, Near Death Experiences, psychics and mediums, UFOs and alternative medicine.
Lives have changed from an encounter with “the unexplained.” Many of us have had exceptional human experiences that we tend to dismiss because they feel beyond what we have come to understand as "normal." This book ties together disconcertingly-fragmented beliefs and practices, and explains them as whole theory about the universe. It cites recent scientific evidence for the paranormal, like ESP, remote viewing, mediums, and reincarnation including mind-bending findings, for example, that our consciousness can exist outside the body and apart from the brain.
A history section offers a timeline from the 19th Century to now, showing the emergence and convergence of cultural “moments” like spiritualism, theosophy, the East-West dialog, and the arrival of UFO sightings. The compendium introduces extraordinary personalities, a core list of “books you should read first,” and organizations that shaped the theory across two centuries, like the Association for Research and Enlightenment (A.R.E., Edgar Cayce’s legacy), the Institute of Noetic Sciences, the Theosophical Society, and the Monroe Institute. Sevo’s work helps us recall the historical interaction between scientific theories--quantum physics and quantum mechanics--and the teaching and practices of spiritual leaders and healers.
This is an important book for spiritual seekers who have explored different New Age concepts and practices and who want to learn more and to gain an holistic view that puts the pieces together.
For Sevo, this book is a culmination of her own spiritual journey which has included an insatiable desire to understand how all the talk about “energy” fits together - either finding the “deep structure” of belief underlying the talk, or, finding authors who reveal it. “It was like solving a puzzle; lining up the pieces of a fragmented picture.”
The author, Ruta Sevo, Ph.D., is a researcher in civilization studies (including history, religion and anthropology), and a librarian. The full scope of her work is at www.momox.org. She is available for media interviews at ruta@momox.org.
