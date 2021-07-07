UDOT to Sell 14 Surplus Properties July 13-20; SVN Auction Services to Coordinate Online Auction

Press Releases SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty Co. Press Release Share Blog

Ruby Red Media LLC is a full comprehensive marketing, media, design, and PR company that provides a variety of services for small and large businesses, CEO’s & Executives, charity organizations, retail product/restaurant entities and more. We specialize in local, national, and international press distribution and publish Elevate Magazine. www.rubyredmediallc.com West Valley City, UT, July 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The State of Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will hold the first auction of 2021 offering 14 surplus properties located throughout Utah. The online bidding begins on July 13 and ends July 20 on the award-winning online auction platform at http://www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov. SVN Auction Services, in cooperation with SVN Alta Commercial, will manage and coordinate the online auction.This auction offers a great development opportunity in the 27+/- acre parcel located in West Valley City which is well-known for providing a favorable environment to new industrial/manufacturing businesses. This parcel is adjacent to a recently completed portion of the Mountain View Corridor, a highway slated to be one of the region’s busiest roads. The starting bid for this offering is $4,900,000.Another featured property is a 7.74+/- acre parcel located right off Highway 9 (Southern Parkway) in Hurricane, Utah. With its high visibility location, this parcel is ideal for an RV park or other tourist establishment to accommodate the growing outdoor tourism industry in the area. This property has a starting bid of $1,800,000.The remaining parcels, with starting bids as low as $50,000, include land for commercial, residential and industrial uses.Register to bid at http://udotauctions.bidwrangler.com/accounts.sign_in.According to the 2020 Census, Utah is the fastest growing state in the U.S., and is consistently recognized for its business-friendly climate and sound fiscal government. These are some of the driving forces behind the State’s exponential growth in the recent years. “Not surprisingly, both in-state and out-of-state commercial real estate investments, such as land sales for development opportunities, have been major contributors to, as well as beneficiaries of, that growth,” said SVN Alta Commercial’s Managing Partner, Tia Shim, Esq.The surplus land auction process is governed by Utah Administrative Code R907-80 (Disposition of Surplus Land). “The proceeds from the online auctions will help fund many of the roads and Right of Way projects for the Utah Department of Transportation,” said David E. Gilmore, CCIM of SVN Auction Services.“Our online digital platform is contactless and gives bidders the confidence to bid and buy real estate during this difficult time,” said Louis B. Fisher, III, National Director of SVN Auction Services.To learn more about all the other property features, photos, bidding procedures and terms, visit www.UDOTAuctions.utah.gov for more information or call 801-508-2881.ContactsLouis B. Fisher III CAI, National Director, SVN Auction Services, LLC, 954-931-0592 / fisherL@svn.comRuby Red Media LLC is a full comprehensive marketing, media, design, and PR company that provides a variety of services for small and large businesses, CEO’s & Executives, charity organizations, retail product/restaurant entities and more. We specialize in local, national, and international press distribution and publish Elevate Magazine. www.rubyredmediallc.com Contact Information Ruby Red Media LLC

