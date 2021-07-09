The Bionic Kid, Second Issue Released

Limbitless Solutions Releases Second Installment of The Bionic Kid Comic Book. Written by 12 year old Zachary, Christo, and Niko Pamboukas, this inspirational story is meant to show that heroes can be born with a limb difference. In an effort to raise funds for more myoelectric bionic prosthetics, all comic revenue will be donated to Limbitless-Solutions.