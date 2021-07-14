Hollywood Partners with the Ms. Wheelchair USA Pageant Being Held to Highlight Women with Disabilities
The 14th annual Ms. Wheelchair USA national pageant is being held this week in Ohio. Pageant features 12 national finalists with disabilities that will compete for the national title. There are two, live, on-stage competitions complete with evening wear, music, production numbers, and amazing competition. The preliminary competition is July 16 at 7:30pm EST with the finale competition on July 17 at 7:30pm EST that culminates with the crowning of the new Ms. Wheelchair USA.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- From television to the silver screen, Cuyahoga Falls will be hosting Hollywood this week for the Ms. Wheelchair USA (MWUSA) national competition. In addition to the national pageant finalists, the stage will be glittering when celebrities from the entertainment world join the pageant. Co-hosting the pageant again this year is Jeremy Parsons, New York Correspondent, PEOPLE (the TV Show), and pageant judges are film producer and award winning author, Mathew Hunt, and famed actors John Storey, Kyle Hester, and Googy Gress.
The week-long competition heats up with the two, glamorous nights of on-stage competition. Preliminaries begin on Fri., July 16 at 7:30pm, and the competition culminates with the crowning of the new Ms. Wheelchair USA Sat., July 17. The competitions take place at the CenterStage Theatre in the Walsh Jesuit Complex, 4550 Wyoga Lake Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Doors open at 6pm and the shows begin at 7:30pm both nights at Walsh’s theatre. Tickets are available online now at www.mswheelchairusa/mwusa or at the door. The show can be viewed worldwide via MWUSATV.
Throughout the week the national finalists have been making appearances throughout the community and have received messages from actors like Martin Sheen, and Olympic athletes including figure skater Tai Babilonia. On Tuesday night, contestants will be treated to a Sundance Film Festival presentation of “The Killing of Two Lovers,” followed by a Q & A session with the film’s star and producer actor Clayne Crawford.
This year’s show “Rock N’ Roll Rodeo” features the top twelve national finalists, 10 local children with disabilities and their siblings, and amazing stories and achievements from the nation’s top women with disabilities. “We are very glad, as always, to be at the CenterStage Theatre at Walsh, it’s a wonderful facility for the contestants and the staff and students welcome us each year,” Executive Director/Producer Lowery Lockard said. The show has been at the site for the past four years.
The reigning Ms Wheelchair USA, Dani Rice from Washington, will be on stage as part of the production along with pageant hosts, Jeremy Parsons and Ohio radio personality Brooke Taylor. The MWUSA Communications Team will be reaching out through numerous social media channels, answering questions, and posting updates throughout the week and during the live competitions. Serving on the media team is Amy Allen, Dr. Truett Vaigneur, New York TV host of Disabilities Redefined, Ms. Wheelchair USA 2010 Phaedra Creed, and Ms. Wheelchair USA’s Ambassador Dianna Warren. Contestants compete in Platform and Marketing statement competitions as well as interviews, onstage questioning and evening wear.
The Ms. Wheelchair USA program is promoting glamour, self-confidence and community service; celebrating the achievements of women with disabilities. This nationally broadcast, competition promises exciting activities, family fun, friendly competitions, and is designed to showcase the successful stories of women who have overcome obstacles and are uniquely contributing to our society. There is no age limit (contestants must be at least 18) or marital status requirement to compete. The pageant is presented by The Dane Foundation and has support from ADA Attorney Edward Zwilling, the Permobil Foundation, Miller’s, TL Worldwide Transportation, and SACS Consulting.
Tickets are still available to purchase in advance at the pageant’s website www.mswheelchairusa.org/mwusa Reserved seating ranges from $30-$35. More information is available on the pageant’s website at www.MsWheelchairUSA.org, the pageant’s Facebook page, or by calling 330-612-5242.
Ms. Wheelchair USA
PO Box 124
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44222
330-612-5242
info@MsWheelchairUSA.org
Contact
Lowery D. Lockard
330-603-1201
www.mswheelchairusa.org
Lowery@MsWheelchairUSA.org
