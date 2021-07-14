Hollywood Partners with the Ms. Wheelchair USA Pageant Being Held to Highlight Women with Disabilities

The 14th annual Ms. Wheelchair USA national pageant is being held this week in Ohio. Pageant features 12 national finalists with disabilities that will compete for the national title. There are two, live, on-stage competitions complete with evening wear, music, production numbers, and amazing competition. The preliminary competition is July 16 at 7:30pm EST with the finale competition on July 17 at 7:30pm EST that culminates with the crowning of the new Ms. Wheelchair USA.