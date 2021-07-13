CNC Machines Announces University of Notre Dame Student as 2021 Recipient of Its Manufacturing Scholarship for Students
CNC Machines announced that it has chosen Aubrey Breen of University of Notre Dame as the recipient of its 2021 Manufacturing Scholarship. The company awards annual scholarships to help close the skills gap in the manufacturing industry.
Sanford, FL, July 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CNC Machines, one of leading used CNC machinery dealers in the US, announced the winner of its annual Manufacturing Scholarship for students. The company granted a $2,500 scholarship to Aubrey Breen, a student at University of Notre Dame in Indiana.
Ms. Breen was chosen for her exceptional essay submission. Her piece discussed factors contributing to the decrease in manufacturing jobs, as well as potential solutions needed to revive the industry’s job sector.
The essay noted that increasing international trade, addressing skills discrepancies, and improving artificial intelligence integration are necessary to generate more manufacturing jobs. Ms. Breen emphasized the need to target younger generations to maintain a large and skilled workforce.
“Young people entering the workforce are not aware of the newly-developed technologies, engaging work environment, innovation, and high earnings associated with manufacturing jobs... A solution not only to finding more employees, but also to generating thorough education and experience among employees, is starting job searches at the high school level,” wrote Ms. Breen.
Student Scholarships to Address Manufacturing Skills Gap
CNC Machines awards an annual scholarship, valued at $2,500, to students pursuing a degree or certification in a manufacturing or engineering-related course.
Our company accepts applications starting from September to March of the following year, while the financial aid is awarded every May.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must submit an essay with a minimum of 1,000 words, answering one of the following questions:
- What are some of the strategies the manufacturing industry should implement in order to grow its need for workers?
- What evolving technologies can manufacturers adapt in their manufacturing process that can help them grow production without large financial impact?
- What are some ways manufacturing companies can attract overseas contracts in order to increase the amount of new work for manufacturers?
Open 2021 Scholarship Application for US Veterans
CNC Machines also has a yearly scholarship available for US veterans. The company awards a $2,000 scholarship aid to a chosen veteran studying manufacturing, engineering, and other related fields.
The scholarship aid applies to any veteran actively working towards a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, associates degree, or certification.
To be eligible for the scholarship, veterans must submit a copy of their DD-214 discharge papers. They must also submit a short essay explaining the reason behind their pursuit of a career in the manufacturing industry.
CNC Machines accepts applications for this year’s Veterans Scholarship until 5:00 PM on September 24, 2021. A winner will be chosen on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021.
About CNC Machines
CNC Machines is a Florida-based used CNC machinery dealer. Headed by CEO Curt Doherty, our company boasts a sales team with more than three decades of combined experience in helping manufacturers buy and sell CNC machines.
Since 2014, CNC Machines closed thousands of successful transactions, becoming one of the top three used machinery dealers in the US. The company’s growing catalog includes used CNC machines from the biggest names in the industry, such as Haas Automation, Mazak, and DMG Mori Seiki. CNC Machines also carries other machinery and tools, including oilfield lathes, vertical mills and fabrication equipment.
