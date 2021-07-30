Honey Buz Queen Bee is a Finalist in the CEW Beauty Creators Awards
Honey Buz Queen Bee makes the finalist cut for the new category of CBD Beauty. CEW announced the finalists in the beauty creator awards for 2021, in a virtual event hosted by Brooke Shields.
Warwick, NY, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 2021 CEW Beauty Awards announce finalists.
For the last two decades, CEW’s Beauty Awards have celebrated the most innovative new beauty products. Winning an award is the industry’s highest honor, as the Beauty Awards continue to be the only awards selected by industry insiders – those who truly know beauty’s best.
Queen Bee Probiotic Superfood Face Moisture is a finalist in the CEW beauty creator awards.
Winning a CEW Beauty Award is the industry’s highest honor, as the Beauty Awards continue to be the only awards selected by industry insiders – those who truly know beauty’s best and 2021 is no exception. Having a new category for CBD Beauty combined with wellness this year, brought several new entries with a diverse line up of products.
Along with 1300 submissions and more than 600 brands, as of July 2021 Honey Buz Queen Bee takes the stage among the best. Carlotta Jacobsen President Cosmetic Executive Woman (CEW) welcomed attendees to a virtual presentation -hosted by Brooke Shields.
Honey Buz is a “New-Bee” in the marketplace. Created back in 2019, Queen Bee sales grew in 2020 and has rapidly become a new star in CBD beauty and sustainability, and definitely part of this new beauty buzz.
Honey Buz face moisturizing Queen Bee is about results. All natural skin care with emphasis on wellness. Queen Bee delivers this in a super food blend, along with honey and full spectrum hemp (CBD). It is the star of the "Buz my Face" line of skin care products, and has its origins in the Hudson River Valley of NY State.
This natural salon crafted blend offers a powerful way to hydrate skin, all day long. Formulated to protect your face with essential ingredients that feeds your skin what it needs.
Honey Buz is a woman owned company and supports local farmers and beekeepers. Manufactured with less water and chemical additive free, this product is biodegradable and packaged with sustainability in mind.
The company tests all products for purity. Lab testing is mandatory with suppliers, and after production. The CBD Hemp and Honey blend, along with botanicals in this all-natural face care work better together for beautiful skin that glows. Wellness in the form of nature’s best, Honey Buz Queen Bee takes the lead in being one of the best new products in CBD beauty.
The 29 finalists that made the cut will be voted on over the next days, and the winners officially announced this Nov.
About CEW:
CEW is an international organization of 10,000 individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. The composition of membership includes leading brands, indies, retailers, media and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs online and in person to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry. CEW provides opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, interactive workshops and industry leader talks. For more information, please visit https://www.cew.org/.
About Honey Buz: Located in the Hudson Valley of NY State, known for natural beauty and organic farming; allows this company to utilize natural ingredients with local sourcing for all formulations. Products are salon crafted with Honey and Hemp blends and botanicals for personal beauty and wellness. Save your Hair, Save your Body, Save the Planet For more information, please visit https://www.honeybuz.com
