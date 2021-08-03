Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Environmental Partners
Expands Multi-Disciplinary Engineering & Consulting Resources, Capabilities in Water, Environmental, Transportation and More
Rockville, MD, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Apex Companies, LLC (Apex) today announced the acquisition of Environmental Partners (EP), a regional leader in engineering services across water/wastewater/stormwater, civil, transportation, environmental and other markets.
The acquisition of EP is the latest investment by Apex, a national leader in water resources, environmental services, health & safety and compliance & assurance.
Based just outside Boston in Quincy, Mass., EP brings Apex more than 80 professionals with expertise in drinking water, wastewater, civil engineering, construction management, planning, transportation, owner’s project management, and infrastructure asset management. The firm serves clients across New England with three locations in Massachusetts and one in Connecticut. Founded in 1997, EP has established a strong and loyal client base and earned industry accolades for the quality of their work and the integrity of their people and business practices.
“Like Apex, EP is a top-quartile performer in the AEC industry, outperforming the competition in growth, client satisfaction, and culture,” said Paul Gabriel, EP Co-Founder & CEO. “Joining Apex provides an exciting strategic opportunity for us to further expand our impact and capabilities not only in New England, but also on a national scale as part of a likeminded firm that shares our commitment to client service, quality, culture, and growth.”
EP will operate as Environmental Partners, an Apex Company, serving as Apex’s lead engineering platform and working collaboratively across the firm’s national programs and regional structures.
“The clients we serve are confronting emerging challenges all across their natural and built environment,” said Apex President & CEO David Fabianski. “EP’s engineering expertise and talented leaders and staff will further enhance Apex’s abilities to service these needs. In addition, our shared values and commitment to our people and culture will help us learn and grow even better together than we have apart.”
AEC Advisors, LLC initiated the transaction and advised Environmental Partners.
About Apex
Established in 1988, Apex is a national multidisciplinary consulting, engineering, and field services firm with a robust portfolio of capabilities in water resources, environmental services, health & safety, construction management, transportation, and compliance & assurance. Rated #16 as an ENR All-Environmental firm and #68 in the top 200 overall, Apex is highly regarded for its technical expertise, rapid response, operational integrity, and exceptional client satisfaction. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of scientists, engineers, technicians, and information management specialists. Apex is backed by Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in buying and building businesses in the lower midmarket in the United States and Canada in partnership with management.
For more information, visit www.apexcos.com.
About Environmental Partners
Environmental Partners (EP) is an award-winning multidisciplinary engineering and consulting firm built on the core philosophy that a strict focus on client service through partnership creates added value. Headquartered in Quincy, Mass., EP has three regional offices including Woburn, Hyannis, and Middletown, Conn. EP provides municipal, commercial, industrial, and institutional clients a broad range of services, including water/stormwater/wastewater, civil, transportation, owner’s project management, asset management, emergency management, solid/hazardous waste and more.
For more information, visit www.envpartners.com.
Contact Information
Apex Companies, LLC
Erin Kane
813-765-8269
www.apexcos.com
