Sunnylive, Inc. to Launch "Japanese Culinary Certificate Online Program" by "Japanese Cooking" in August 2021
This online program is an accredited course supervised by “The Association for the Advancement of the Japanese Culinary Art,” the oldest Japanese culinary research organization in Japan, to which more than 10,000 Japanese chefs belong. In addition, they provide the "Certification of Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries" established by Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).
Tokyo, Japan, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- There are very few opportunities to systematically learn authentic Japanese cuisine techniques overseas.
Sunnylive, Inc. believes that the most important thing is to ensure that the participants improve their cooking skills rather than just obtain a certification.
Therefore, this program uses 81 English narrated videos and textbooks to systematically teach authentic Japanese cooking in a way that is as easy to understand as possible and at an individual pace.
"Japanese cooking" has created a systematic way for students to acquire the basic skills and knowledge through its authentic Japanese cuisine online program.
“Japanese Cooking” Introduction Video
(1) Japanese Cooking ｜Online Japanese culinary certificate programs - YouTube
For more information, please visit the website below:
Japanese Cooking | Japanese Cooking｜Online Japanese culinary certificate programs (japanese-cooking.net)
Students can also ask questions and have their cooking skills checked interactively.
In addition, as a member, students will be able to attend online cooking seminars by Michelin chefs and other top chefs, allowing them to continuously improve their skills and gain the latest information on Japan.
If people are running a restaurant or cooking school, they can utilize this program for employee or student training at restaurants and schools. They can incorporate the program as a part of their business, bringing added value.
Program Features
- Students can learn a wide range of expertise and knowledge in Japanese cuisine, including food culture, seasonings, knife skills, seafood preparation techniques, basic dashi making, and sushi making at home.
- With online learning, "Japanese cooking's" program is available 24/7 anytime, anywhere in the world.
- Students can efficiently acquire the basic skills and knowledge they would learn at an authentic Japanese restaurant through this online program.
- This online program will improve Japanese cuisine skills by providing individualized feedback to help participants acquire skills that they can reproduce on their own.
- If students pass the “Japanese Cooking Fundamental Skills Certification: Advanced Level” exam, they will receive a bronze medal and a "Certification of Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries."
- After completing the course, students can register as a member and continue to learn the latest cuisine and culinary techniques through cooking seminars by top Japanese chefs.
Recommended for
- Those who enjoy Japanese food.
- Those who want to systematically learn about Japanese food culture and Japanese cooking techniques from the basics.
- Those who work for or manage a restaurant.
- Those who want to master Japanese cuisine and improve their career.
- Those who want to become a Japanese chef or run a Japanese cuisine restaurant in the future.
“Japanese Cooking” meets the needs of just about everyone, from beginners to professionals.
Right now, “Japanese Cooking” is offering a free trial for the program. Please visit the website.
Company overview
Sunnylive, Inc. runs a cooking school called "Tsukiji Cooking" in Tokyo that has taught Japanese home-style cooking, Japanese sweets, and sake to about 30,000 people overseas over the past 7 years since 2013. Tsukiji Cooking has been recognized as one of the "5 Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Tokyo" by the Michelin Guide and has been featured in several media outlets.
Sunnylive, Inc. has a wide network of Japanese chefs and cookbook authors and aims to be a bridge between Japanese food culture and the world's food culture.
Using its expertise in teaching Japanese cuisine, Sunnylive is launching a certification program for just about everyone, from beginners to professionals, to intensively learn authentic Japanese cuisine online from anywhere in the world.
YouTube
Check the videos by Michelin chefs on “Japanese Cooking” YouTube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA948Kr4hShNVndG8t20r0Q
Right now, “Japanese Cooking” is offering a free trial for the program. Please visit the website.
Company overview
YouTube
Check the videos by Michelin chefs on “Japanese Cooking” YouTube channel.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA948Kr4hShNVndG8t20r0Q
Contact
Sunnylive, Inc.Contact
Misao Sugibayashi
+81-3-6912-0584
https://japanese-cooking.net/
