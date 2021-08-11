Sunnylive, Inc. to Launch "Japanese Culinary Certificate Online Program" by "Japanese Cooking" in August 2021

This online program is an accredited course supervised by “The Association for the Advancement of the Japanese Culinary Art,” the oldest Japanese culinary research organization in Japan, to which more than 10,000 Japanese chefs belong. In addition, they provide the "Certification of Cooking Skills for Japanese Cuisine in Foreign Countries" established by Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF).