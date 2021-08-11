Stephen Hightower, President & CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. to Serve as Keynote Speaker at The Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo’s 19th Annual Conference
Cincinnati, OH, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On August 5 and 6, the Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo played host to its 19th annual conference and its first ever virtual conference featuring keynote speaker Stephen Hightower. This will be Hightower’s second time serving as the Expo speaker – he spoke in 2009, and his company has seen dramatic growth since then, expanding to a half a billion-dollar endeavor.
Hightower leads a business enterprise consisting of five national and international businesses, all providing energy solutions. A self-made entrepreneur since 1979, Mr. Hightower grew his Ohio Nationwide-based wholesale fuel distribution company into an International energy solutions enterprise covering the entire energy value chain, from petroleum supply to power production. Mr. Hightower’s blue-chip customer base includes, Duke Energy, General Motors Corporation, The Kroger Company, Fed Ex, SCANNA, Ford Motor Company UPS, Honda, Con-Edison, Nissan, ATT, United Rentals, JLL Dominion Transportation, PEPCO Utility, and State of Ohio amongst others.
The conference dates back to 2002, conceptualized by Lexington Fayette Urban County Government’s Chief Administrative Officer, Milton Dohoney who wanted to create a platform for businesses to showcase what they do, build contacts and gain business opportunities. The Expo has expanded from 100 attendees in 2002 to over 600 in recent years – creating a platform to address the business needs of companies of every size.
New and unique to this year, the virtual platform, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank,
will support the same activities as a live conference including a live stage, breakout rooms, exhibitors, sponsorship recognition, space for networking and an opening reception etc. According to Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo Co-Chair Darlene Barber, “this virtual platform opens the door for businesses across the globe to attend.”
As a philanthropist, advocate of equality and community serviceman, Mr. Hightower has served on the boards of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI), Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, National Park Foundation (appointment by the Secretary of Interior), The Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers Association, National Petroleum Council (appointment by the Secretary of Energy) and the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.
For more information about the conference and to register please visit www.lexingtonmbe.com, or contact Ms. Tva Parks at tva@connect-central.com for more information regarding Mr. Hightower.
