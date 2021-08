International Artist Cat Tesla Will Exhibit at the Market Art and Design Show in the Hamptons

Bridgehampton, NY, August 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- On August 12-15, 2021, Cat Tesla will premiere her latest paintings from her “Feeling Good” Series of Abstract Paintings. Tesla has completed 7 brand new large-scale paintings specifically for this show. All paintings will be available for sale for the first time.Market Art + Design, the East End's premier art fair, returns to The Bridgehampton Museum in August of 2021. Market Art + Design's eleventh edition will feature 80 top galleries presenting the best in modern and contemporary art and design in an expanded, museum-quality pavilion. Tesla is one of a few international artists, whose work is represented by galleries in the U.S. and U.K.“Using nature as my muse, I combine color, shape, and line resulting in a painting that has tons of layers, gestural, and free. I use acrylic, inks, graphite, wax crayon, oil pastel, & oil glazes. I start each painting with a ritual: taking a hike or sitting outside, doing mindful meditation and then beginning. Coming to the studio centered and without expectation allows me to have a conversation with the canvas. A mark is made, in response another, and another, and the dance begins.”Tickets are $25/day or $50 for the entire weekend:Steidel Contemporary, attractively based in Palm Beach County, Florida, is a leading platform for international, contemporary works of art. The gallery is dedicated to bringing emerging and mid-career artists from across the globe to the high-end Florida market and greater US audience as well as maintaining a strong focus on intriguing sculptural collections.Cat Tesla Fine Art, Atlanta, GA. Contact: 770.715.3573, catteslaart@gmail.com