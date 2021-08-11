International Artist Cat Tesla Will Exhibit at the Market Art and Design Show in the Hamptons

This exhibit will feature Tesla’s Abstract Series of Paintings Represented by Steidel Contemporary. Thursday, Aug. 12 | Select VIP Preview & Opening Evening; 1-5 pm - Exclusive Entry for Select VIPs; 5-9 pm - Exclusive Entry for Fair Pass Holders and Select VIPs; Public Fair Hours: Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14: 11am - 7pm; Sunday, Aug. 15: 11am - 5pm; The Bridgehampton Museum, 2368 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton, NY 11932