IronOrbit’s Recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for Desktop-as-a-Service 2021
Los Angeles, CA, August 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit, a privately owned and fully integrated Information and Communications Technology (ICT) powerhouse, has been recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) 2021. IronOrbit was classified as both a Vendor-Defined DaaS and a Managed DaaS provider that runs its own IP through its Infrastructure, Operations, Network, and Security Operations stack.
Featured in the Managed DaaS segment of the market, IronOrbit continues its tradition of high-touch customer service. IronOrbit’s development of automation and management tools empowers clients to control their IT environment from IOCentral, a powerful multi-cloud management portal with the ability to quickly and seamlessly manage IronOrbit cloud systems and services.
IronOrbit’s INFINITY Workspaces, named by Gartner as a Vendor-Defined DaaS, offers a range of turnkey packages ideally suited for knowledge workers as well as professional creatives. Since each desktop package is designed from an application-level backward approach, with a focus on the end-user experience, performances are fast and reliable.
The Gartner Market Guide for Desktop as a Service indicates market growth by 98% in 2020 and is expected to grow another 68% this year. DaaS has become the go-to technology of choice for business leaders everywhere.
“We are excited to be included as both a Vendor-Defined DaaS and a Managed DaaS provider,” said the company’s CEO Alexander Saca. “Our focus is always on driving technological innovation and expanding value to our clients. Cloud adoption enables digital workplace transformation. IronOrbit’s INFINITY Workspaces provide secure and reliable virtual desktops to the most demanding clients.”
The mention of IronOrbit as a GPU-Accelerated DaaS provider continues to signal the company’s focus on delivering unparalleled GPU performance for knowledge workers (Managed Microsoft 365) and professionals requiring graphics-intensive 3D applications. IronOrbit provides ICT services for leading architectural firms, many of which are highly regarded engineering consulting entities that specializes in the primary Lifeline sectors: Power, Renewables, Transportation and Water.
IronOrbit, a specialized Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider, operates its global footprint of private data centers across more than twenty regions worldwide. SOC 2 Certified, Tier 4 facilities provide highly secure cloud services and virtual workspaces to thousands of customers, including the US government. Learn more at ironorbit.com.
