Naomi Comstock Joins USA Wood Products as Mechanical Engineer
Portland, OR, August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Naomi Comstock has joined the mechanical engineering team of Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories. As a mechanical engineer, Comstock was hired to support the ongoing development of cutting-edge fastening and installation technologies designed to increase the speed, efficacy and beauty of hardwood decking and siding applications.
“For the past 15 years, Nova USA Wood products has dedicated itself to becoming the premier supplier of high-quality hardwood products, stains, tools and fastening systems for the home and commercial building industries,” says Steve Getsiv, the company’s resident and CEO. “Naomi’s mechanical engineering background and insights have already helped advance our line of ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fastener systems and will likely prove a driving force behind our next wave of technical product enhancements and introductions.”
Prior to joining Nova USAWood, Comstock helped further the thermoplastic testing procedures at an aerospace manufacturing company in Spokane, Wa. She also managed the operation, hiring and training practices at a leading Spokane-based retailer.
A resident of Vancouver, Wa., Comstock graduated with honors from Eastern Washington University, where she received a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Mechanical Engineering
For information on Nova USA Wood Products’ complete line of hardwood siding and decking products please visit www.novausawood.com call 503-419-6407.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace.
