Culinary and Cannabis CannaSpa Okalahoma Tour
Culinary and Cannabis provides cannabis wellness education to patrons in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma who seek alternative healing support and are an active participant in the cannabis community by producing interactive educational events and branding consultation to top cannabis brands.
Oklahoma City, OK, August 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Culinary and Cannabis is an interactive educational event platform that produces in-person and virtual events that include cooking with cannabis and creating your own infused goods. They have monthly workshops covering how to make a variety of infused topical oils and creams with live virtual instructors and DIY kits so you can follow along in class or make at your convenience. Class recordings are also available for purchase. Each lesson includes a spiritual wellness aspect as they help guide the connection between the mind, body, and soul. CannaSpa by Culinary and Cannabis is one of the top educational event producers on the West Coast and is sought out by many entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry for branding assistance and consultation.
On September 4, 2021 Culinary and Cannabis will be touring in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm at a private venue to patrons who would like to be in attendance. The founder, Tamara Anderson, has designed an interactive educational space for guests to enjoy massage services, on-site Cannabis Chefs "Canna Showdown," along with other specialty engagements. Educational partners and educators include Cheri Sicard (Speaker, Author and Cannabis Educator, Ardent (Portable Cannabis Kitchen), Renea Martoff - CEO of Sharibella Events & PR (Event Logistics, Design & PR), Ana Isquierdo - CEO of Just Ana Co (Advertising and Marketing) and Color Up CBD (Cannabis Education and Wellness Center), Samantha Nohely (Esthetician), Massage Therapy by Intuitive Massage OKC, Vanessa Coke (Cannabis Education). Partnering brands: Just Bee Kynd, The Connect Resort, Glitty By Kelly, Simply Bare LLC, Oklahoma Kush, and Pretty Blunt Club.
For more information regarding Media Passes, Talent Submissions, and General PR, please contact Renea Martoff at Sharibella Events and PR no later than Wednesday, September 1, 2021 via email at: events@sharibella.com.
Contact
Sharibella Events & PRContact
Renea Martoff
(323) 228-5661
www.sharibella.com
Renea Martoff
(323) 228-5661
www.sharibella.com
