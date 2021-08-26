Senior Bain Partner Joins BILT: Leading Tech Strategist to Guide the CX Innovator

BILT Inc is expanding its c-suite after securing $9M from Silverton Partners. Bill Wade will be responsible for corporate strategy, enterprise partnerships and solutions management at the tech company. Wade says BILT has tremendous growth potential as the future of product onboarding. The 3D interactive instruction app revolutionizes the customer experience for products requiring assembly, installation, maintenance and repair.