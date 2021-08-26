Senior Bain Partner Joins BILT: Leading Tech Strategist to Guide the CX Innovator
BILT Inc is expanding its c-suite after securing $9M from Silverton Partners. Bill Wade will be responsible for corporate strategy, enterprise partnerships and solutions management at the tech company. Wade says BILT has tremendous growth potential as the future of product onboarding. The 3D interactive instruction app revolutionizes the customer experience for products requiring assembly, installation, maintenance and repair.
Grapevine, TX, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BILT Incorporated, creators of the 3D instruction app, announced today that Bill Wade will be joining the company as a president and chief strategy officer. The former senior partner at Bain & Company has served on BILT’s advisory board during the past 18 months. He will be responsible for corporate strategy, enterprise partnerships and solutions management.
“Bill’s world-class experience advising CEOs and enabling their organizations is indispensable as we scale,” says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. The customer experience platform recently secured $9 million in expansion capital from Austin-based Silverton Partners.
Wade, a graduate of Harvard Business School, has guided Bain clients for the last 22 years. He was a leader in Bain’s private equity and technology practices with a strong track record of helping companies define and implement their value creation ambitions. Wade’s expertise spans strategy, growth acceleration, customer experience, mergers & acquisitions and organization development. He is also an experienced technology investor and board member.
“BILT is the future of product onboarding, disrupting traditional paper-based instructions,” says Wade. “There is tremendous growth potential.” He joins just as BILT is ranked on Inc. magazine’s 2021 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Software as a Service company’s three-year revenue growth is 750 percent.
BILT innovates the customer experience for products requiring assembly, installation, maintenance and repair. With millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories, BILT’s mission is to create a user experience so enabling and empowering, it turns consumers into promoters of the brands they use. BILT provides official 3D instructions for thousands of products from hundreds of brands with voice, text and animated image guidance. Download BILT on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com for details.
