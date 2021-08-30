Chick Boss Cake - "The Million Dollar Bakery": Local Entrepreneur Builds a Million Dollar Business with Zero Experience & Writes a Book About It
London, Canada, August 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Local 33 year old entrepreneur, Rebecca Hamilton, who has zero education or experience builds a successful bakery business to over a million dollars in sales & then writes a book about how she did it.
A true underdog story, the book titled: The Million Dollar Bakery shares Rebecca's story of dropping out of high school at the age of 16 where she ended up homeless, sleeping on streets & in dingy motels just trying to survive and overcome dark thoughts of ending her own life. Battling severe anxiety and depression, plagued with traumatic memories of a rough childhood, she shares how she was able to overcome it all to create a successful bakery business called Chick Boss Cake, that all the locals in Southwestern, Ontario are obsessed with.
"It's a story of pursuing your passion & creating the life of your dreams. This is my story of how I turned my hobby into a million dollar business & how you can too!" Rebecca says.
The Million Dollar Bakery book is quickly becoming an essential staple to women's bookshelves across the world as it lays out all the important steps in turning any hobby into a million dollar business.
Rebecca is not your typical first time author, she is the founder and CEO of Chick Boss Cake, the number 1 bakery & dessert spot, she hosts her own blog and podcast called Scrap The Sweet Talk and has recently branched out with her new website: rebeccahamiltonco.com to help other entrepreneurs reach their highest potential. Her style is unfiltered, raw, vulnerable and over-the-top.
The book is now available on Amazon, Indigo, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, iBooks, Smashwords & Rakuten Kobo.
