Haiti Renewal Alliance via OneDiaspora.Org Activates Emergency Response Unit for Haiti Earthquake 2021

Haiti Renewal Alliance (HRA) activated it’s Haitian Diaspora Emergency Response Unit (HDERU) shortly after the August 14, 2021, 7.2 magnitude earthquake that devastated the Southwest Region of Haiti. Diaspora organizations are invited to register at www.Onediaspora.org to streamline the relief efforts. HRA pledges $50,000 towards it’s $3M Earthquake fund goals and encourages friends of Haiti to donate, and pledge towards these relief, recovery and sustainability efforts.