RDMJ Entertainment Announces Fall Line-Up for Soulful Sundays Live! At the Legendary Globe Theatre Los Angeles
A Fall Lineup concert series with legendary R&B artists including El DeBarge, Regina Belle, Klymaxx featuring Bernadette Cooper, Electro funk duo The System, R&B groups Switch, Raydio, Surface and more.
Los Angeles, CA, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RDMJ Entertainment is thrilled to announce a brand-new concert series. Introducing Soulful Sundays Live, a concert experience designed to allow fans the enjoyment of seeing the impressive musicianship and solid song writing by some of music’s greatest artists. The ticketed series will take place on selected Sundays, October – December. All shows will be held at The Globe Theatre, 740 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA. 90014. Tickets will be available starting September 7, 2021 at www.seetickets.us
Soulful Sundays Live starts October 3 hosted by R&B Historian, Tyrone DuBose. The kickoff lineup includes, Regina Belle, Surface, DW3, with music provided by DJ Karma Carmille.
October 17 will be an electrifying Latin salsa dancing extravaganza hosted by Jimmy Reyes from Old School 104.7 FM. Artist lineup includes Andy Vargas (lead singer of Santana), DW3, Aalon and Rocky Padilla.
November 7 – House Music Pioneer and Legend Steve “Silk” Hurley Birthday Bash with special guests CeCe Peniston, Christopher Williams, Carolyn Griffey of Shalamar and a slew of special surprise guests.
November 14 - Klymaxx featuring Bernadette Cooper, R&B electronic funk duo The System and DW3.
December 12 – R&B Legends RAYDIO with very special guests The Jones Girls featuring Shirley Jones and DW3.
The series closes out on December 19 with a special reunion and first time on stage together El DeBarge and Switch, bringing end to an exciting concert series for 2021.
Soulful Sundays Live will continue through 2022 with future Artists to be announced.
(Visit www.globetheatre-la.com or www.seetickets.us for performance dates of artists.)
Engaging to diverse audiences and providing shows of enjoyment that is a much needed in the world today, this series will surely fulfill the lack of great music yearned for by classic old school music lovers.
About RDMJ Entertainment
RDMJ Entertainment was founded by Randy Lopez in 1995. RDMJ Entertainment strives to enhance concert experiences with live entertainment by some of music lover’s favorite artist and plans to take this Soulful Sundays Live concert series throughout the US and overseas in 2022.
Contact: Randy Lopez
RDMJENTER@aol.com
562.760.6166
