NYCBS Open Cancer Center in Restored Brookhaven Town Landmark
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY, September 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, proudly announces the opening of its newest comprehensive cancer center located at 501 Hawkins Ave, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779.
NYCBS physicians practicing at the new cancer center include board-certified hematologists-oncologists: Dr. Rocco Caruso, Dr. David Chu, Dr. Meytal Fabrikant, Dr. Adriana Guigova and Dr. Regina Jablonski.
The Brookhaven Town landmark, previously known as Agnew and Taylor Hardware Store, was a treasured institution in the Lake Ronkonkoma community for more than 100 years, first opening in 1898. NYCBS is excited to provide the community with world-class cancer care in the preserved classic piece of land, with its fully restored iconic storefront window and architecture.
“We are so grateful to our friends in the town of Brookhaven and the Historical Society for working with us to restore this building to its historic grandeur,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO. “Like all of our locations, our goal is quite simple, to bring the best in cancer and blood care to our local communities."
Conveniently located minutes from the Long Island Rail Road and the Long Island Expressway, the two-story, spacious 4200- square foot first-floor and 2800- square-foot second-floor building contains seven exam rooms and 16 infusion chairs.
Patients will have access to the latest cancer treatments, clinical trials, infusion therapies, wellness, financial, and support services under one roof. In addition, the center offers a wellness program staffed by nurse educators, psychologists, social workers, nutritionists, and other experts ready to provide nutritional, emotional, financial, and psychological guidance.
To make an appointment, please call (631) 675-5059.
nycancer.com/blog/2021/09/03/nycbs-open-cancer-center-restored-brookhaven-town-/
NYCBS physicians practicing at the new cancer center include board-certified hematologists-oncologists: Dr. Rocco Caruso, Dr. David Chu, Dr. Meytal Fabrikant, Dr. Adriana Guigova and Dr. Regina Jablonski.
The Brookhaven Town landmark, previously known as Agnew and Taylor Hardware Store, was a treasured institution in the Lake Ronkonkoma community for more than 100 years, first opening in 1898. NYCBS is excited to provide the community with world-class cancer care in the preserved classic piece of land, with its fully restored iconic storefront window and architecture.
“We are so grateful to our friends in the town of Brookhaven and the Historical Society for working with us to restore this building to its historic grandeur,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO. “Like all of our locations, our goal is quite simple, to bring the best in cancer and blood care to our local communities."
Conveniently located minutes from the Long Island Rail Road and the Long Island Expressway, the two-story, spacious 4200- square foot first-floor and 2800- square-foot second-floor building contains seven exam rooms and 16 infusion chairs.
Patients will have access to the latest cancer treatments, clinical trials, infusion therapies, wellness, financial, and support services under one roof. In addition, the center offers a wellness program staffed by nurse educators, psychologists, social workers, nutritionists, and other experts ready to provide nutritional, emotional, financial, and psychological guidance.
To make an appointment, please call (631) 675-5059.
nycancer.com/blog/2021/09/03/nycbs-open-cancer-center-restored-brookhaven-town-/
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator
631-574-8360
Categories