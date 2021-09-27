Internationally Recognized Researcher Burns Out and Starts New Podcast Talking with Experts on Solutions for Working Mom Burnout

International Podcast Day is September 30. This year we are highlighting a new podcast on an important World Health Organization recognized issue: overcoming working mom burnout. Dr. Jacqueline Kerr, a world renown scientist, who burned out herself, is hosting the podcast. She interviews guests from around the world who are burnout experts, DEI experts, and behavior change leaders.