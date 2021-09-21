Adelie Logistics Equipment and Event Rental Software to Release E-Commerce Integrations for Both WooCommerce and Shopify

Adelie Logistics LLC, a SaaS company servicing the equipment and event rental space, has announced their intention to release feature enhancements this fall that will allow all users the ability to connect their rental inventory with either Shopify or WooCommerce shopping carts. Accordingly, rental companies will be able to provide their customers with their own dedicated rental marketplace right on their current WordPress or Shopify site without having to leave the company's custom domain.