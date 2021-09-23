Nova USA Wood Products Introduces AEC Daily Technology & Trends in Sustainable Tropical Hardwoods CE Course
Portland, OR, September 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, has introduced a new online course dedicated to helping contractors, architects, interior designers and engineers stay up-to-date with the latest Technology & Trends in Sustainable Tropical Hardwoods. Offered through the continuing education (CE) program of AEC Daily (www.aecdaily.com), the webinar was developed to provide the building industry with the information needed to properly specify, install and maintain the finest hardwood products available in today’s marketplace.
“There is no substitute for the natural beauty of tropical hardwoods, especially when finished with a high-quality oil-based finish,” says Steve Getsiv, president and CEO of Nova USA Wood Products, Inc. “Whether they are used for siding, decking, or exterior furniture, tropical hardwoods are simply stunning.
“The trick is in the installation and finishing details. Our course will help provide the insights necessary for choosing the best wood species for the application as well as offering expert advice on resilient fastening systems which will allow the wood to move naturally and keep the project looking great for many years. The course also covers the key environmental programs within the tropical wood industry that are designed to ensure long-term sustainability.”
Available online and self-paced, the Technology & Trends in Sustainable Tropical Hardwoods course is part of the AEC Daily’s initiative to keep the industry up-to-date on the latest building products and techniques as well as help professionals attain and maintain their LEED AP® Building Design + Construction Credentials.
For more information on the Nova USA Wood Products’ Technology & Trends in Sustainable Tropical Hardwoods course on the AEC Daily website, please visit https://tinyurl.com/3yusua2k. More information on Nova USA Wood’s full line of hardwood products and accessories is also available at www.novausawood.com or 503-419-6407.
About the AEC Daily
AEC Daily is one of the largest providers of continuing education (CE) to the Construction, Architectural, Interior Design and Engineering communities. Complimentary courses are available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, with automated credit reporting to numerous organizations across the United States and Canada. Architects, Engineers, Interior Designers and other Construction Professionals rely on AEC Daily to maintain their accreditation and stay up-to-date with new products and technologies.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip™ Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
“There is no substitute for the natural beauty of tropical hardwoods, especially when finished with a high-quality oil-based finish,” says Steve Getsiv, president and CEO of Nova USA Wood Products, Inc. “Whether they are used for siding, decking, or exterior furniture, tropical hardwoods are simply stunning.
“The trick is in the installation and finishing details. Our course will help provide the insights necessary for choosing the best wood species for the application as well as offering expert advice on resilient fastening systems which will allow the wood to move naturally and keep the project looking great for many years. The course also covers the key environmental programs within the tropical wood industry that are designed to ensure long-term sustainability.”
Available online and self-paced, the Technology & Trends in Sustainable Tropical Hardwoods course is part of the AEC Daily’s initiative to keep the industry up-to-date on the latest building products and techniques as well as help professionals attain and maintain their LEED AP® Building Design + Construction Credentials.
For more information on the Nova USA Wood Products’ Technology & Trends in Sustainable Tropical Hardwoods course on the AEC Daily website, please visit https://tinyurl.com/3yusua2k. More information on Nova USA Wood’s full line of hardwood products and accessories is also available at www.novausawood.com or 503-419-6407.
About the AEC Daily
AEC Daily is one of the largest providers of continuing education (CE) to the Construction, Architectural, Interior Design and Engineering communities. Complimentary courses are available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, with automated credit reporting to numerous organizations across the United States and Canada. Architects, Engineers, Interior Designers and other Construction Professionals rely on AEC Daily to maintain their accreditation and stay up-to-date with new products and technologies.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip™ Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
Contact
StarrCommContact
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com/
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com/
Categories