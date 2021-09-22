Kivelstadt Winegarten Welcomes Executive Chef Cameron
Sonoma, CA, September 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kivelstadt Winegarten is known for leading a new generation of California dining, crafting fresh, locally sourced dishes for people and animals alike. On September 13, Kivelstadt is delighted to announce the appointment of Cameron Bouldin as the Executive Chef.
Cameron Bouldin is a self-made chef from Oakland. Bouldin received his experience by working from the ground up, traveling, and his time cooking alongside renowned chefs right here in Northern California. He admits traveling to London, Costa Rica, Panama, and Texas has influenced his culinary skills in a meaningful way, allowing him to create flavor profiles that present authentic and classic qualities to his dishes.
Cameron began his career in 2016 helping out a friend at BottleRock Music Festival. His natural skill and leadership during the event lead him to take a permanent position at Oenotri in Napa, California. After a year and a half, Bouldin worked his way up to become the sous chef where he led the kitchen successfully until 2019. As a craftsman of his art, Bouldin continued his culinary journey creating his own catering company Nicholas Wayne in 2018. He provided folks with carefully crafted food and wine paired experiences prepared right in their home, tailored to any budget. Bouldin progressed his career by providing guests honest and quality food in 2019 when he became Executive Chef at Round Pond Estate. Now, Bouldin has found his new home at Kivelstadt.
As the Executive Chef at Kivelstadt, Bouldin oversees culinary operations in the Winegarten, including food service, wine, and food pairing menus, and in-house private events. In addition, Bouldin runs the company’s catering services for local wineries that wish to share our local food options with their guests.
Bouldin states, “There are many things I’m excited about here at Kivelstadt. There is already an amazing team and culture that starts from the top down, which is rare. That paired with great wine tasting experiences and the opportunity to use local fresh ingredients to accompany it, it’s what every chef dreams of. I’m excited to bring my style of cooking here, make some good use of our large smoker for our parties, events, and continue making great food for your amazing customer and hopefully welcome in some more to the Kivelstadt family as you have welcomed me.”
