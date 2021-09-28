Traffic Roots is Media Partner for White Label World Expo’s Huge New York Show
More than 10,000 retail, e-commerce and online selling professionals are expected at the White Label World Expo in New York City Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The big event is highly visible online due to its media partnership with Traffic Roots, the proprietary advertising network that provides access to more than 6 billion monthly impressions on over 160,000 mainstream websites.
New York, NY, September 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The White Label World Expo is set to debut at the Javits Center New York on September 30 & October 1, 2021 as one of the largest PRYSM shows for 2021. More than 10,000 retail, ecommerce and online selling professionals are expected to attend the New York City event. The big event is highly visible online due to its media partnership with Traffic Roots, whose proprietary advertising network gives White Label World Expo access to more than 6 billion monthly impressions on over 160,000 mainstream websites.
“Traffic Roots has partnered with White Label World Expo for multiple events, and together we are generating outstanding results," says Christian Valdez, Founder and CEO of Traffic Roots. “The scale of their events, even during hard times, is a testament to the power of the White Label brand and the result of hard work.”
Traffic Roots solves the #1 marketing challenge for companies seeking visibility online: lack of access to mainstream ad spaces. The company’s leading-edge technology and deep experience helps brands deliver creative, compliant digital ads that get results, even in regulated markets like cannabis and hemp. Geo-targeting lets advertisers find their marketing targets anywhere, while the company’s proprietary demand side platform (DSP), programmatic follow-through, and conversion tracking help maximize reach and ROI.
The San Diego-based ad-tech company serves as Media Partner for multiple events that bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to convention centers across the country. In addition to a rise in ticket sales, typical benefits to an event are a 50% increase in visits to event websites and 30% increase in email capture, which is critical to relationship building and repeat visits in coming years.
