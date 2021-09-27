Behind the Strings Film Selected "Best Documentary" and Nominee for "Best of Festival"
Behind the Strings showcases the lives of a professional classical string quartet who left China for the U.S. They built a very successful career and paid a big price getting to the top and remaining on top. Film festivals throughout the U.S. are now presenting and praising this engaging independent documentary film.
Behind the Strings also received a nomination for 2021 “Best of Festival” at the 10th Annual Richmond International Film Festival located in Richmond, Virginia. The festival ended on September 12, 2021.
Behind the Strings (www.shanghaiquartetfilm.com) is an independent documentary film about the Shanghai Quartet, a classical string quartet that immigrated to the U.S. from China in 1985. The film provides a 360-degree view of a very successful quartet. (Trailer: https://vimeo.com/523295155)
Hal Rifken, the director, cinematographer and co-writer with his production team followed and filmed the quartet for five years in France, Mexico, China and throughout the United States. Mr. Rifken commented, “Behind the Strings provides a very intimate view of the quartet, their families, colleagues and students both on and off stage.”
Executive producer and co-writer Michael Peroff indicated “distribution will be announced once the film completes its film festival run ending in 2021.”
Behind the Strings will be featured in the upcoming 12th Annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival (https://www.chagrinfilmfest.org) October 5-10 and the 12th Annual DOCUTAH Film Festival (https://docutah.com) November 1-6.
While both festivals will be screened with live audiences, the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival also offers online viewing access (https://www.goelevent.com/ChagrinFilmFestival/e/BehindtheStrings) during the festival dates.
Cultural Revolution Friends
Future first violin and co-founder of the the Shanghai Quartet with school friend Yu Long who became the eminent conductor of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.
Interview with Weigang Li
Weigang Li being in interviewed in Shanghai by Michael Peroff Shanghai Quartet Documentary film producer and co-writer.
Richmond International Film Festival - Best of Festival Nominee
Laurel for being nominated "Best of Festival."
Chagrin Documentary Film Festival
Upcoming Chagrin Documentary Film Festival presenting Behind the Strings Oct. 5 - 10, 2021.
Classical Arts Film Festival
Classical Arts Film Festival selected Behind the Strings as "Best Documentary of the their 2021 film festival.
Mao Poster
Mao poster created during China's Cultural Revolution when Western classical music was banned.
Shanghai Quartet Homecoming From Menuhin Quartet Competition
The original Shanghai Quartet and Professor Ding greeted at the Shanghai Airport after winning 2nd place in the Worldwide Menuhin Student String Quartet Competition outside of London.
DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival
Behind the String has been selected to be screed at the DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival Nov. 1- 6 2021.