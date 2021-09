Behind the Strings Film Selected "Best Documentary" and Nominee for "Best of Festival"

Little Falls, NJ, September 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The 5th Annual Classical Arts Film Festival (CAFF) selected Behind the Strings as its 2021 Best Documentary Film. CAFF is located in Napa, California ended their festival August 28, 2021. The festival stated, “Behind the Strings takes us on a thought-provoking journey that unveils an honest yet (most important) inspiring look into the lives of these dedicated and accomplished musicians.”Behind the Strings also received a nomination for 2021 “Best of Festival” at the 10th Annual Richmond International Film Festival located in Richmond, Virginia. The festival ended on September 12, 2021.Behind the Strings ( www.shanghaiquartetfilm.com ) is an independent documentary film about the Shanghai Quartet, a classical string quartet that immigrated to the U.S. from China in 1985. The film provides a 360-degree view of a very successful quartet. (Trailer: https://vimeo.com/523295155 Hal Rifken, the director, cinematographer and co-writer with his production team followed and filmed the quartet for five years in France, Mexico, China and throughout the United States. Mr. Rifken commented, “Behind the Strings provides a very intimate view of the quartet, their families, colleagues and students both on and off stage.”Executive producer and co-writer Michael Peroff indicated “distribution will be announced once the film completes its film festival run ending in 2021.”Behind the Strings will be featured in the upcoming 12th Annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival (https://www.chagrinfilmfest.org) October 5-10 and the 12th Annual DOCUTAH Film Festival (https://docutah.com) November 1-6.While both festivals will be screened with live audiences, the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival also offers online viewing access (https://www.goelevent.com/ChagrinFilmFestival/e/BehindtheStrings) during the festival dates.