Creative New Christian Children's Book About Prayer: "When Your Dragon Is Too Big for a Bath"
Author C.E. White has a pre-order Kickstarter campaign running for her new book "When Your Dragon Is Too Big for a Bath: An Adventure in Prayer." This is a fun book showing how God often answers prayers differently than we expect.
Blue Ridge, GA, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- C.E. White (www.cewhitebooks.com) has authored two fantasy books for middle grade children and one non-fiction book for adults about trusting God.
She has a creative new children's book in process - "When Your Dragon Is Too Big for a Bath." It's a fun adventure about a little boy who can't get his too-big dragon to take a bath. The story is about prayer and how God often answers differently than we expected.
A pre-order campaign will be running on Kickstarter.com from Oct. 6-Oct. 27 if you would like to see more information about this book and be one of the first to receive it when it releases.
C.E. White will be selling her current books at several live events in North Georgia in October:
Oct. 8 from 10-5: Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Blue Ridge United Methodist Church 235 Orvin Lance Dr., Blue Ridge, GA 30513
Oct. 9-10 from 10-5: Blue Ridge Arts in the Park Festival
Oct. 16-17 from 9-6 on Sat. and 9-5 on Sun.: The Apple Festival in Ellijay
Visit www.cewhitebooks.com for more information.
Contact
Connie White
706-455-9509
www.cewhitebooks.com
