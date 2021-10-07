The Fall 2021 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Features Women Who Prove They Can Achieve Their Goals with Passion and Hard Work
Manhasset, NY, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s Fall 2021 issue features amazing women who are proof that when you really want something, you can achieve it with passion and hard work. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized issues a quarterly digital and print magazine featuring their women of P.O.W.E.R. members as well as celebrities and “icons.” They showcase women who have achieved success as well as those looking to advance in their careers. Their biographies and stories are inspirational and empowering.
About The Women Featured in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine
Fall is a time when we take stock of our lives after the carefree days of summer. Some of us resume focusing on our career goals and others amp up their efforts to help their favorite causes. The fall issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is full of amazing women whose stories show that they have achieved their desired goals through passion and hard work.
Cover girl, Gloria Estefan, is an international superstar. She is a Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, songwriter, author of two New York Times best-selling children’s books, philanthropist and humanitarian disadvantaged children. Gloria fled Cuba as a child, and through talent and hard work achieved her dreams. Then, after a terrible bus accident resulted in fractured vertebrae and surgery, Gloria fought her way back again. She truly exemplifies the attributes of a tenacious woman.
At the age of 26, Donatella Arpaia began her culinary career when she left her job as a corporate lawyer to follow her true calling and passion as a chef. She wanted to recreate the amazing foods from her summers spent in Italy as a child. Today, Donatella is a chef, restaurateur, TV personality, author, and entrepreneur with many James Beard Nominations, Michelin Stars and 5-Star Diamond Awards.
As a member of the Borghese family dating back to the 1100's in Siena, Italy and daughter of Princess Amanda Borghese, Ilaria Borghese could easily have pursued a career in her family’s businesses. However Ilaria had her own passions to propel her forward. She was able to take her love of dogs and make it her life’s journey. After educating herself with two Master’s degrees, she began her career by creating a handicapped riding center. This work led to Ilaria founding Thera-Paw, Inc., a company dedicated to making braces, splints, and assistive aids for pets. In 2020, Ilaria co-created Vitalvet.org, the first online platform for all pet specialty products so pet owners could get their pet needs during the pandemic.
There is only one Martha Wash. Her unmistakable voice has been capturing the hearts of millions of people around the world for decades with her back up hits “It’s Raining Men” and “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” to name just two of her many hits. Martha wanted to be a solo artist, and established herself in the 1990’s as one of club land’s most enduring and prolific vocalists and continues her stardom today as both a performer and owner of Purple Rose Records. Unhappy with the way she was refused credit for her lead vocals on her albums, Martha famously filed suit against Black Box and C+C Music Factory. As a result of these lawsuits, record labels were forced to assign proper vocal credit for all albums and music videos. Martha’s efforts made her an unwitting industry pioneer.
Hayley Dinerman is the executive director of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation® (TNBCF). After a close friend was diagnosed with the disease, Hayley knew something had to be done. She and other friends started the foundation to educate patients, doctors and nurses about triple negative breast cancer. Hayley knew that this cause needed action and she devoted her career to create this foundation.
Tonia DeCosimo, the founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a passionate supporter of breast cancer awareness. P.O.W.E.R. highlights this important cause by featuring several different breast cancer/cancer charities including A World of Pink, Mondays at Racine, and the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this fall issue not only showcases Hayley Dinerman and the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, but also includes a breast cancer assistance resource list and breast cancer survivor page. In addition, P.O.W.E.R. has recognized some of these charities with fundraising efforts at its annual awards gala. The 2021 Awards Gala is being held on October 14, 2021 at The Mansion at Oyster Bay in Woodbury, New York. It is with great pride that P.O.W.E.R. will showcase many of these honorees in the P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Fall issue. This group of amazing women is proof that with hard work and dedication, we can all follow our passions and causes to achieve our career and philanthropic goals.
For further information, contact www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About The Women Featured in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine
Fall is a time when we take stock of our lives after the carefree days of summer. Some of us resume focusing on our career goals and others amp up their efforts to help their favorite causes. The fall issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is full of amazing women whose stories show that they have achieved their desired goals through passion and hard work.
Cover girl, Gloria Estefan, is an international superstar. She is a Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, songwriter, author of two New York Times best-selling children’s books, philanthropist and humanitarian disadvantaged children. Gloria fled Cuba as a child, and through talent and hard work achieved her dreams. Then, after a terrible bus accident resulted in fractured vertebrae and surgery, Gloria fought her way back again. She truly exemplifies the attributes of a tenacious woman.
At the age of 26, Donatella Arpaia began her culinary career when she left her job as a corporate lawyer to follow her true calling and passion as a chef. She wanted to recreate the amazing foods from her summers spent in Italy as a child. Today, Donatella is a chef, restaurateur, TV personality, author, and entrepreneur with many James Beard Nominations, Michelin Stars and 5-Star Diamond Awards.
As a member of the Borghese family dating back to the 1100's in Siena, Italy and daughter of Princess Amanda Borghese, Ilaria Borghese could easily have pursued a career in her family’s businesses. However Ilaria had her own passions to propel her forward. She was able to take her love of dogs and make it her life’s journey. After educating herself with two Master’s degrees, she began her career by creating a handicapped riding center. This work led to Ilaria founding Thera-Paw, Inc., a company dedicated to making braces, splints, and assistive aids for pets. In 2020, Ilaria co-created Vitalvet.org, the first online platform for all pet specialty products so pet owners could get their pet needs during the pandemic.
There is only one Martha Wash. Her unmistakable voice has been capturing the hearts of millions of people around the world for decades with her back up hits “It’s Raining Men” and “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” to name just two of her many hits. Martha wanted to be a solo artist, and established herself in the 1990’s as one of club land’s most enduring and prolific vocalists and continues her stardom today as both a performer and owner of Purple Rose Records. Unhappy with the way she was refused credit for her lead vocals on her albums, Martha famously filed suit against Black Box and C+C Music Factory. As a result of these lawsuits, record labels were forced to assign proper vocal credit for all albums and music videos. Martha’s efforts made her an unwitting industry pioneer.
Hayley Dinerman is the executive director of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation® (TNBCF). After a close friend was diagnosed with the disease, Hayley knew something had to be done. She and other friends started the foundation to educate patients, doctors and nurses about triple negative breast cancer. Hayley knew that this cause needed action and she devoted her career to create this foundation.
Tonia DeCosimo, the founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a passionate supporter of breast cancer awareness. P.O.W.E.R. highlights this important cause by featuring several different breast cancer/cancer charities including A World of Pink, Mondays at Racine, and the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this fall issue not only showcases Hayley Dinerman and the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, but also includes a breast cancer assistance resource list and breast cancer survivor page. In addition, P.O.W.E.R. has recognized some of these charities with fundraising efforts at its annual awards gala. The 2021 Awards Gala is being held on October 14, 2021 at The Mansion at Oyster Bay in Woodbury, New York. It is with great pride that P.O.W.E.R. will showcase many of these honorees in the P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Fall issue. This group of amazing women is proof that with hard work and dedication, we can all follow our passions and causes to achieve our career and philanthropic goals.
For further information, contact www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories