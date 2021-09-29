Thrombolex, Inc. – RESCUE Trial Interim Data Presented at VIVA
New Britain, PA, September 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Thrombolex, Inc. continues to enroll in the pivotal RESCUE trial for the treatment of patients with acute submassive pulmonary embolism (PE). This trial is conducted using the BASHIR™ and BASHIR™ S-B Endovascular Catheters (BEC) under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the FDA. The goal of RESCUE is to achieve an additional indication for use of the device in the treatment of PE.
During the 2021 VIVA Conference in Las Vegas, NV, the RESCUE Trial’s pre-specified interim analysis will be presented. This analysis is of the first 60 patients in the trial. The presentation will be on October 5 at 1:30pm local time during the Late Breaking Clinical Trial portion of the conference. The presentation will be made by Dr. Akhilesh Sista, Interventional Radiologist (NYU Langone Health, New York, USA). Dr. Sista states, “I applaud Thrombolex for conducting this trial that furthers the science underlying catheter therapy for PE. This pharmacomechanical device is innovative and has the potential to help many patients with severe PE, and this pivotal trial is a first step towards understanding its role.”
About Thrombolex, Inc.
Founded in 2016, Thrombolex is engaged in the design, development, and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT) of thrombus in patients who suffer from arterial, venous, and arteriovenous thromboembolic conditions.
The company is currently selling seven FDA cleared devices that are based on the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter platform technology.
For more information, please contact our Chief Commercial Officer, Tony Litwiller, Tony.L@Thrombolex.com or visit our website Thrombolex.com.
During the 2021 VIVA Conference in Las Vegas, NV, the RESCUE Trial’s pre-specified interim analysis will be presented. This analysis is of the first 60 patients in the trial. The presentation will be on October 5 at 1:30pm local time during the Late Breaking Clinical Trial portion of the conference. The presentation will be made by Dr. Akhilesh Sista, Interventional Radiologist (NYU Langone Health, New York, USA). Dr. Sista states, “I applaud Thrombolex for conducting this trial that furthers the science underlying catheter therapy for PE. This pharmacomechanical device is innovative and has the potential to help many patients with severe PE, and this pivotal trial is a first step towards understanding its role.”
About Thrombolex, Inc.
Founded in 2016, Thrombolex is engaged in the design, development, and distribution of innovative endovascular catheters used in interventional procedures, particularly in catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT) of thrombus in patients who suffer from arterial, venous, and arteriovenous thromboembolic conditions.
The company is currently selling seven FDA cleared devices that are based on the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter platform technology.
For more information, please contact our Chief Commercial Officer, Tony Litwiller, Tony.L@Thrombolex.com or visit our website Thrombolex.com.
Contact
Thrombolex, Inc.Contact
Tony Litwiller
(844) 792-6300
www.Thrombolex.com
Tony Litwiller
(844) 792-6300
www.Thrombolex.com
Multimedia
Categories