Omni-HC Selected to Participate in “Audience Amplification” Workshop at Prestigious Global Medical Affairs Meeting
Omni Healthcare Communications has been selected by the Medical Affairs Professional Society to convene a workshop on scientific communication amplification at the MAPS 2022 Global Annual Meeting.
Blue Bell, PA, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Omni Healthcare Communications (“Omni-HC”) has been selected by the Medical Affairs Professional Society (“MAPS”) to assist in the organization and facilitation of a workshop at the MAPS 2022 Global Meeting. This congress is currently scheduled as an in-person meeting and is anticipated to draw over 400 medical affairs professionals to New Orleans, LA from March 20-23.
The workshop titled, “Improving Scientific Communications’ Impact and Access with Audience Amplification” will cover how to compliantly amplify scientific communications above the ever-expanding noise and volume of scientific publications. Omni-HC, a leader in the amplification of scientific publications, will be joined by colleagues from Eli Lilly and Company and Janssen Pharmaceuticals scientific communications teams to discuss best practices in scientific communication amplification.
“As one of the first scientific communications agencies to embrace amplification techniques, we are pleased and honored to be selected by such a prestigious group to participate in their annual meeting,” said Steve Casey, Managing Partner of Omni-HC. "Omni-HC continues to identify new compliant amplification techniques and assist clients in creating productive communications. I look forward to discussing some of the ways in which we have assisted clients and added value to scientific communications."
Over the past decade, Medical Affairs Departments in pharmaceutical companies have grown dramatically in both responsibilities and size. Key roles for these teams include: integrating and contextualizing emerging data, generating real-world evidence, engaging in peer-to-peer scientific dialogue, identifying clinical practice insights, as well as educating health care providers and other health care decision makers.
The Omni-HC Team invites all Medical Affairs Professionals to join them at the MAPS 2022 Global Meeting for a stimulating discussion during the workshop.
About MAPS
MAPS is the premier non-profit global society for “medical aﬀairs by medical aﬀairs” across all diﬀerent levels of experience/specialty. Started less than 5 years ago, MAPS is transforming the medical affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs and other decision makers. Since its inception, MAPS has grown to over 6,000 global members across more than 200 companies.
About Omni Healthcare Communications, LLC
Omni Healthcare Communications LLC (Omni-HC) is a full-service communications firm constructed for the digital age’s scientific exchange challenges. Omni-HC focuses on scientific content development and dissemination. Our mission is to educate, empower, and truly engage all stakeholders via creative approaches to timely scientific information dissemination. Our decades of experience allow us to identify productive and cost-effective vehicles and formats for our clients. We employ state-of-the-art technology and a value engineering approach to create value internally and externally for clients.
The workshop titled, “Improving Scientific Communications’ Impact and Access with Audience Amplification” will cover how to compliantly amplify scientific communications above the ever-expanding noise and volume of scientific publications. Omni-HC, a leader in the amplification of scientific publications, will be joined by colleagues from Eli Lilly and Company and Janssen Pharmaceuticals scientific communications teams to discuss best practices in scientific communication amplification.
“As one of the first scientific communications agencies to embrace amplification techniques, we are pleased and honored to be selected by such a prestigious group to participate in their annual meeting,” said Steve Casey, Managing Partner of Omni-HC. "Omni-HC continues to identify new compliant amplification techniques and assist clients in creating productive communications. I look forward to discussing some of the ways in which we have assisted clients and added value to scientific communications."
Over the past decade, Medical Affairs Departments in pharmaceutical companies have grown dramatically in both responsibilities and size. Key roles for these teams include: integrating and contextualizing emerging data, generating real-world evidence, engaging in peer-to-peer scientific dialogue, identifying clinical practice insights, as well as educating health care providers and other health care decision makers.
The Omni-HC Team invites all Medical Affairs Professionals to join them at the MAPS 2022 Global Meeting for a stimulating discussion during the workshop.
About MAPS
MAPS is the premier non-profit global society for “medical aﬀairs by medical aﬀairs” across all diﬀerent levels of experience/specialty. Started less than 5 years ago, MAPS is transforming the medical affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs and other decision makers. Since its inception, MAPS has grown to over 6,000 global members across more than 200 companies.
About Omni Healthcare Communications, LLC
Omni Healthcare Communications LLC (Omni-HC) is a full-service communications firm constructed for the digital age’s scientific exchange challenges. Omni-HC focuses on scientific content development and dissemination. Our mission is to educate, empower, and truly engage all stakeholders via creative approaches to timely scientific information dissemination. Our decades of experience allow us to identify productive and cost-effective vehicles and formats for our clients. We employ state-of-the-art technology and a value engineering approach to create value internally and externally for clients.
Contact
Omni Healthcare CommunicationsContact
Michael Caso
1-888-392-8881 x102
omni-hc.com
Michael Caso
1-888-392-8881 x102
omni-hc.com
Categories