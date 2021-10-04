Construction of a Memorial Hospital in Africa Announces $500,000 Matching Gift
Dallas, TX, October 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Vision Africa Ministries based in Dallas, Texas, a faith-based organization primarily serving Nigeria since 1997, is pleased to announce a significant Lead Gift for the Agnes Onuoha Memorial Hospital capital campaign.
The $500,000 pledge is a matching gift and will help fund the construction and 3-year operational budget for a new medical facility underway in Abia State, Nigeria. The donor is a family foundation and chooses to remain anonymous.
Mark Fewin, Chairman of the Vision Africa Board of Directors stated, “This amazing hospital and medical research center is the single largest and most ambitious project our board has undertaken since the 2011 completion of our radio tower and Vision Africa radio initiative which now reaches 20 million listeners each year. Upon completion, we look forward to providing vital medical and related services to this under-served area of the country.”
In addition, Dr. Greg Fitz, medical advisor to the Vision Africa medical initiative has shared an update on the medical research progress that has been made. Dr. Fitz, former Dean of the UT Southwestern Medical School, added, “I am leading a team that intends to complete a research effort expected to involve collaboration from numerous US medical institutions combined with our West African partners. Our research will be built around data collection. This exacting data will help save countless lives.”
The Agnes Onuoha Memorial Hospital has now also accomplished its second milestone by having acquired and cleared the land and completed the foundation for the 19,000 sq. ft. first building. The master planned medical campus will include four buildings and serve the neediest of the local population. The Hospital is named in honor of Agnes Onuoha, the deceased daughter of Bishop and Ugonna Onuoha, founders of Vision Africa Ministries, www.VisionAfrica.org.
For more information, please contact:
Hannah Taylor, Executive Director
904-887-8803 Mobile
500 N. Akard Street #3700
Dallas, TX 75201
hannah@visionafrica.org
Vision Africa Ministries, Inc. is a faith-based organization whose purpose is to “Share God’s Love” with the African people. Primarily in Nigeria, the most densely populated country in Africa (more than 212 million), Vision Africa empowers Africans through Faith-Based Education, Leadership and Community Service radio broadcasts, medical missions, evangelism, church plants, bibles for pastors, disease prevention including Ebola, AIDS, malaria and polio, leadership development, and peace and reconciliation. These mission activities are managed in part through the Dallas Board of Directors and Executive Director and U.S. fundraising provides nearly 100% of the funds necessary to make these areas of ministry possible.
Established in 1997, Vision Africa began with Billy Graham-style crusades.
· 143 churches have been planted, each with a crusade and a medical mission.
· Well over 500,000 people have been directly helped through medical missions.
· In 2005, Vision Africa partnered with leading U.S. Christian radio station KSBJ to establish LOVE 104.1 FM a Community Service, Education, Health and Leadership radio station in Nigeria where radio options are very limited.
· From 2008 to 2011, establishing, developing, expanding, and growing Vision Africa Radio.
· Always looking to develop programs that take advantage of industry expertise, the Media Training Institute was started in 2012 and has had nearly 2000 attendees. Partnering with well-known broadcasting experts, Sharing International and KCBI, Dallas, TX, on site as well as internet-based radio training has engaged nearly 1,000 participants in seven African countries. The result has been to share the most current broadcasting techniques and radio strategies.
· The station now reaches a population of more than 20 million with its strong signal. Broadcast times have steadily increased and as of July 2013, LOVE 104.1 has been broadcasting 24/7.
· The station has received numerous international awards and is an active participant in the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) annual convention, last held in Dallas, TX.
