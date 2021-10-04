Clubhouse International World Seminar Convenes Virtually, Dr. Ingrid Daniels, President, World Federation for Mental Health to Open Proceedings
New York, NY, October 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse International, a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, will host The Clubhouse International World Seminar 2021 from October 4 through October 8, 2021. Two Clubhouses in Argentina, Casa del Paraná, Rosario and Baires Casaclub, Buenos Aires, will help open the Seminar.
The five-day Seminar will be held virtually due to ongoing COVID pandemic protocol. It is expected to draw participants from more than 25 countries, 35 U.S. states, nearly 200 community mental health programs known as “Clubhouses,” and several global mental health organizations and stakeholders. The Seminar will provide an opportunity for education, dialog and sharing of best practices developed by Clubhouse International’s global network, which are aimed at helping people living with mental illness around the world regain a respected place in society through work, education, wellness and community. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the global mental health landscape, how to strengthen Clubhouse Employment Programs and community partnerships, how to strengthen and diversify volunteer boards, best practices for welcoming new members, and so much more.
Clubhouse International is honored to welcome Dr. Ingrid Daniels, President of the World Federation for Mental Health and Chief Executive Officer of Cape Mental Health, South Africa, to address the opening session. In her remarks, Dr. Daniels is expected to share her perspective on the changing global mental health landscape regarding needs, opportunities and concerns, and the Clubhouse Model as an important component of mental health service systems worldwide.
“This Seminar is an extraordinary event every two years. Drawing on the diverse expertise and experience of hundreds of people from across the Clubhouse International global network, we create an environment rich with opportunities to learn some of the best practices and creative programming in the field of community mental health services.” - Joel D. Corcoran, Executive Director and CEO, Clubhouse International
The Clubhouse Model for psycho-social rehabilitation is an evidence-based practice with a 75-year history of offering successful and cost-effective solutions for people living with mental illness. The Model is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based, recovery-oriented approach to recovery.
Today, there are over 325 Clubhouses operating on all six continents. Clubhouse International manages the accreditation quality assurance process of the global Clubhouse network, provides comprehensive training, mentors Startup groups, promotes expansion of the Clubhouse model, and leads advocacy campaigns encouraging greater awareness of mental health around the world and greater investment by key stakeholders in community mental health services.
Why Mental Health? The World Health Organization estimates that more than 450 million people worldwide live with some kind of mental or neurological disorder; Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide and is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have witnessed an increase in the number of people with mental health challenges, and an escalation of the difficulties already experienced by people living with mental illness.
Although mental illness is prevalent in all societies and can affect anyone, reaching as many as one in four people, there is a serious gap between the number of people living with mental illness and the number of people receiving treatment and support.
Clubhouse International works to mitigate the challenges for people living with mental illness and advocates for greater investment in community mental health services. We envision a world where there is a Clubhouse in every community. There is no health without mental health.
