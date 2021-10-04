Clubhouse International World Seminar Convenes Virtually, Dr. Ingrid Daniels, President, World Federation for Mental Health to Open Proceedings

The five-day Seminar will provide an opportunity for education, dialog and sharing of best practices developed by Clubhouse International’s global network, which are aimed at helping people living with mental illness around the world regain a respected place in society through work, education, wellness and community. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the global mental health landscape, how to strengthen Clubhouse Employment Programs and so much more.