National Drive Electric Week, Huntington Beach, by Plug In To Excitement, Saturday October 9, 2021, 10 AM to 4 PM

Due to the catastrophic oil spill in Huntington Beach, the event is rescheduled for November 6, 10AM - 4PM in the same location. In the interest of public health and safety, California State Parks closed the beach and parking lot for 2 weeks, which includes the parking lot venue for this event.