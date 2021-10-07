Cooper Launches ESG Platform
Houston, TX, October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced that it has launched its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform on its website: https://www.cooperservices.com/e-s-g/.
The new section of Cooper’s website is a manifestation of the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility across all operations and outlines the ongoing environmental initiatives the Company has undertaken. The site also demonstrates products and services that assist Cooper’s customers accelerate their sustainability goals.
Cooper was formed in 2019 but has a history of more than 185 years of integrity culture and ethical behavior while operating as a socially responsible business with best-in-class health, safety and labor standards. Cooper actively supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (DSGs), a globally shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet.
A cornerstone of Cooper’s ESG program is the production of products and services that maintain, upgrade and overhaul large industrial gas and diesel engines to perform in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner. As an example, in addition to reducing methane (CH4) and other GHGs, Cooper also offers a complete upgrade solution for 0.5 g/bhp-hr. NOx emission for all Clark, Cooper-Bessemer, Ingersoll Rand and Worthington slow speed engine models. This solution, fully backed by Cooper’s guarantee, helps reduce engine NOx emissions to below government regulated standards anywhere in the world and is already running successfully in many engines with multiple customers in the United States.
“We are enthusiastic about our responsibility to be a good corporate citizen,” said John Sargent, Cooper’s CEO. “Our corporate culture embraces high standards in ethics, safety, quality, social responsibility, compliance and the environment. An important part of what we do is help customers meet their sustainability goals through our proprietary products and services that reduce the environmental impact of hydrocarbon-intensive operations. Additionally, we continue to invest in new manufacturing techniques and technologies to reduce our global footprint and to optimize efficiencies.”
In addition to its environmental initiatives, Cooper proactively invests in comprehensive social programs across its global operations. The company is committed to the health and safety of its employees with its safety-first, zero injury culture, as well as health and wellness programs at facilities around the world. The company continues to engage with local charitable activities and organizations supporting communities where it operates. Cooper recognizes that diversity of thought, background and experience is a business asset, and has implemented hiring practices and training programs to further enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the organization.
More information on Cooper’s ESG initiatives is available at: https://www.cooperservices.com/e-s-g/.
About Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company’s OEM brands include AJAX, Cooper-Bessemer, CSI, Enterprise, Gemini, Superior, TSI, and TXC. They also are a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as Clark, CAT (3600 engines), IR, Waukesha (VHP engines), and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas, Deer Park, Texas, Salina, Kansas and McPherson, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world.
Contact
Matt Forcey
713-354-1900
www.cooperservices.com
