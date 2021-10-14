New Hope Healthcare Institute, a New Outpatient Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Program Announces Their Grand Opening in Knoxville, TN

New Hope Healthcare Institute (NHHI) is proud to announce the opening of their new mental health and addiction treatment program in Knoxville, TN. The new facility will offer outpatient treatment services for patients all over the Knoxville area and surrounding cities. The program has 3 separate tracks for: Adults, Teens and Faith-based Teens.