New Hope Healthcare Institute, a New Outpatient Mental Health & Addiction Treatment Program Announces Their Grand Opening in Knoxville, TN
New Hope Healthcare Institute (NHHI) is proud to announce the opening of their new mental health and addiction treatment program in Knoxville, TN. The new facility will offer outpatient treatment services for patients all over the Knoxville area and surrounding cities. The program has 3 separate tracks for: Adults, Teens and Faith-based Teens.
Knoxville, TN, October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In 2020, there were 350 drug overdose deaths in Knox County, TN alone. Rehab centers like the New Hope Healthcare Institute use outpatient addiction treatment to help people overcome addiction and change their life.
“My heart has always been to help people find joy, and freedom from the things that have been holding them back in life. This could’ve come from addiction, depression or any other issue that has prevented them living out their lives optimally. It’s not easy reaching out for help, and it's even tougher to make change. This program will be a safe place loaded with therapeutic groups that will allow positive growth. I am excited to offer unique treatment from highly qualified professionals that will help guide those suffering, and ultimate regain control of their lives."
-Buddy Clay, Founder and CEO
New Hopes Outpatient Program provides a structured therapeutic environment scheduled to meet multiple times a week for several hours. The program typically runs for a couple of weeks before successful completion. It is an excellent treatment option for people dealing with opiate addiction, alcohol addiction and mental health issues.
New Hope Healthcare Institute is a Knoxville, TN based Outpatient Addiction Treatment Program committed to renewing the lives of those struggling with mental health and addiction while bringing hope back to their families. New Hope Healthcare Institute is the only Family-Owned Outpatient Addiction Treatment Program in Knoxville, TN that offers 3 separate programs for adults, teens and faith-based teens.
Contact
New Hope Healthcare Institute
Buddy Clay
800-290-0745
https://newhopehealthtn.com
Buddy Clay
800-290-0745
https://newhopehealthtn.com
