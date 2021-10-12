Interventional Pain Management Specialist, Dustin Reynolds, MD, to Join OrthoNeuro in November
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, announced today that Dustin Reynolds, MD, Interventional Pain Management Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice starting November 1. Dr. Reynolds is a board-eligible anesthesiologist specializing in interventional pain management.
Columbus, OH, October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO, announced today that Dustin Reynolds, MD, Interventional Pain Management Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice starting November 1, 2021.
Dr. Reynolds is a board-eligible anesthesiologist specializing in interventional pain management. He has a special interest in Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Neuromodulation/spinal cord stimulation, peripheral nerve stimulation and other novel interventional pain management therapies. He will be treating patients at the OrthoNeuro Dublin, Grandview, and Westerville offices.
“It is an absolute privilege and exciting time to be joining OrthoNeuro,” said Dr. Reynolds. “OrthoNeuro has a long-standing and remarkable history in Columbus and the State of Ohio as the premiere practice treating a variety of conditions with care and compassion for all. The practice has a unique model of multi-disciplinary physicians that work together as a team to truly make patients’ lives better. I look forward to that patient-centered approach to provide the most comprehensive care possible.”
Dr. Reynolds’s scope of services includes spinal injections, selective nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation (RFA), facet joint injections, trigger point injections, Botox for headaches/migraines, peripheral nerve blocks, peripheral nerve stimulation, neuromodulation/spinal cord stimulation, kyphoplasty, interspinous spacers, Intracept, and MILD procedures. Conditions he treats include: back and neck pain, persistent pain after back or neck surgery; arthritic pain in the neck, lower back, and joints; headaches/migraines; neuropathy or nerve damage; myofascial pain, and muscle spasms.
Patient care is a priority for Dr. Reynolds’s practice.
“Not only will we focus on alleviating pain symptoms, but we will identify the underlying causes of those pain generators. Our goal is to help restore function and return patients to their normal daily activities. I have a passion for getting my patients back to a quality of life that allows them to manage their chronic pain and enjoy their life once again,” added Reynolds. “With the latest technology and newest studies, significant advances have been made in minimally invasive procedures and techniques that allow us to create a tolerable level of pain while moving forward in all aspects of life.”
Dr. Todd and OrthoNeuro are incredibly excited about Dr. Reynolds joining the practice.
“We are proud to have Dr. Reynolds join us from a great Pain Medicine Fellowship Program at Northwestern University,” said Dr. Todd. “He is going to join an already thriving, non-operative pain management spine program at OrthoNeuro that has seven spine surgeons to support him. He will take care of all non-operative cases from cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine.”
Dr. Reynolds received his undergraduate degree from Ohio State University and medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Anesthesiology from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston and his Pain Medicine Fellowship from Northwestern University in Chicago.
Dr. Reynolds has authored publications and given presentations within the field of Anesthesiology and Pain Management including “Prevention and Treatment of Phantom Limb Pain” at the Northwestern Anesthesiology Department Grand Rounds, “Too Hot to Trot: Burning Feet as a Rare Neuropathic Complication of Trial Spinal Cord Stimulation” at NANS 2020 Annual Meeting and ASRA 17th Annual Pain Medicine Meeting in 2018. Other significant presentations or articles include “Pediatric Regional Anesthesia/Pain: Narcotics and Local Anesthetic Effects” at the UT Houston Pediatric Faculty Lecture in 2018, “Spinal Stenosis and Minimally Invasive Surgery” at UTMB Pain Faculty Lecture in 2018, and “Chapter 50: Lumbar Interlaminar Epidural Injections” in the Deer's Treatment of Pain: An Illustrated Guide, Springer, 2017.
OrthoNeuro
OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio, and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery and care, neurology, acute pain management, podiatry & wound care. OrthoNeuro currently has seven locations, including two orthopedic walk-in clinics, throughout greater Columbus. To book an appointment, call 614-890-6555 or visit OrthoNeuro.com. You can follow OrthoNeuro on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
