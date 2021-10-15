Small Church Raises Big Bucks for Refugees
Waupaca, WI, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Waupaca, Wisconsin has raised over $6300 for Afghan and Haitian refugees. Six weeks ago, when Afghani refugees and Haitian refugees simultaneously required financial assistance, the members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church decided they needed to help.
“We know we have been blessed with so much here in Wisconsin,” stated Rev. Julia Hendrix, rector of St. Mark’s. “We believe that whenever someone is in need, as Christians, we have a duty to make sure that they are cared for.”
Many larger non-profit organizations were able to quickly step up and aid the refugees. However, smaller organizations such as churches, while not having the ability to immediately help, still want to contribute.
“Many small organizations don’t realize that they can have an impact too,” stated Hendrix. “Whether it’s raising money, providing a hot meal, teaching someone how to read and write – those are things anyone can do. And it has tremendous value!”
“The spirit of giving is alive and well at St. Mark’s. We are always looking to help the needy, whether they are here in Wisconsin or world-wide,” stated Patricia Pfeifer, Senior Warden of St. Mark’s.
The money raised will go to the Episcopal Relief and Development (ERD) and the Episcopal Migration Ministry (EMM). The Episcopal Relief & Development is the compassionate response of The Episcopal Church to human suffering in the world. Episcopal Relief & Development serves to bring together the generosity of Episcopalians and others with the needs of the world. The Episcopal Migration Ministry welcomes refugees, educates communities, and mobilizes congregations to advocate for the protection and rights of all migrants.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is a small 80-member church in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Founded in 1856, St. Mark’s has been a fixture in the Waupaca area. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is a church in the Episcopal Diocese of Fond du Lac, which is one of three Episcopal dioceses in Wisconsin.
Rev. Julia Hendrix
715-258-5125
www.stmarkswaupaca.com
