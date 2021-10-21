Jenna Koch Named Account Administrator at RT Environmental & Construction Professional
Hamilton, NJ, October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jenna Koch has joined the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty as an account administrator. She is responsible for helping the team’s senior executives manage the account and policy servicing activities performed on behalf of the company’s national network of agents and brokers.
“Jenna’s drive and work ethic made her an ideal fit for our organization,” says Tim Farrell, senior vice president at RT ECP. “Our goal is to nurture young talent, who possess the determination to learn the industry and provide our clients with the best-possible services available in today’s marketplace. We believe Jenna’s background, education and work experience will be invaluable for helping her to thrive in this environment.”
Prior to RT ECP, Koch supported the sales and customer services efforts of several large retailers based throughout the Oxford Valley, Pa. area.
Koch holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Degree from Rider, University in Lawrenceville, NJ. A resident of Levittown, Pa, Koch can be reached at 609-469-2655 or jenna.koch@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2021 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
For more information, please visit rtpecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
Media Contact:
Sheryl Barr
Director of Marketing & Communications
RT Environmental & Construction Professional Practice
609-528-3884
