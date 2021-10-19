Spooktacular Fall Gifts: Book Line Debut by Marie Sol Solves the “What Can I Bring?” Hostess Gift Dilemma

It can be hard to know what to give as a hostess gift during the Spooky Halloween Season. Here are three unique ideas that are brand new for October 2021 and sure to be appreciated - even by the host or hostess who has everything. Even better, these gifts were created by an indie author and support small business.