Spooktacular Fall Gifts: Book Line Debut by Marie Sol Solves the “What Can I Bring?” Hostess Gift Dilemma
It can be hard to know what to give as a hostess gift during the Spooky Halloween Season. Here are three unique ideas that are brand new for October 2021 and sure to be appreciated - even by the host or hostess who has everything. Even better, these gifts were created by an indie author and support small business.
1.) "Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice Journal” - This gorgeous journal can be enjoyed all season and will come in handy for fall plans and notes. Package this with a gift card to the recipient's favorite coffee shop for an thoughtful gift. Give it with a handwritten note of gratitude on the first page for a personal touch. Available in both hardcover or softcover formats, each with 120 lined pages featuring pumpkin artwork. The softcover book is less than $10, makes a great teacher gift idea and can be purchased here: https://tinyurl.com/y64ew3ef
2.) “Classic Halloween Journal” - The variety of cheerful artwork on every page of this Halloween Journal is sure to bring a smile every time it’s used. Great for all ages, each page of this lined journal features one of seven magical Halloween images. This affordable book is priced at only $6.99 and is perfect to keep on hand for last minute gifts. This journal also makes a great teacher gift or parent thank you gift for the host of a child's party. Halloween Journal available here: https://tinyurl.com/yzxndfhy
3.) “Halloween Activity Book For Kids Who Love Cats” – This activity book lasts longer than candy and sneaks in 33 pages of fun learning activities between 18 adorable Halloween cat-themed coloring pages for a treat that both parents and children can agree on. It's jam-packed with fun, and at under $10 makes a feel-good gift. Find the Kids Who Love Cats Halloween Activity Book here: https://tinyurl.com/8e3kr26p
All books also available at MarieSolBooks.com
Fran DiMeo
781-832-0041
tastikservices.com
MarieSolBooks.com
