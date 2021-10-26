Scantranx Receives 3rd Place in the Category of eCommerce at the 2021 Go Global Awards
Washington, DC, October 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Scantranx Technologies, Inc. was announced as 3rd Place in the category of eCommerce on the 14th of October 2021, at the International Trade Council's Annual Go Global Awards Ceremony.
Scantranx Technologies is an Information Technology company with focus on Mobile Innovations and customized software applications for the retail sector. Scantranx unique platform helps businesses to reduce operational costs and improve customer experience by adopting Omni-channel retail in a simple and effective model.
Scantranx provides retailers with integrated components such as a powerful Smart Inventory management system, POS Software, eCommerce, Customer Loyalty solutions, built-in API for third party integration, and a powerful analytics dashboard for retailers to make informed business decisions in real-time.
This years awards were presented by the Go Global Judging Panel consisting of:
- Dr. Abdallah Nassereddine, Economic Attaché, Embassy of Lebanon in the United States of America
- Antonette Vasquez Constantino, Provincial Administrator, Government of Bulacan. Philippines
- Dejan Pavleski, Director of Invest North Macedonia. North Macedonia
- Edik Harutyunyan, Manager of Investment Promotion and Foreign Relations at Enterprise Armenia
- Elena Gallego Cañabate, Head of Foreign Direct Investment Unit, Agency of Innovation and Development of Andalucia, Spain
- Godinho Alves, Economic Counselor of the Republic of Mozambique to the United States of America
- James York, Director of US Business & Innovation at Enterprise Estonia
- Maria Alejandra Henriquez Suarez, Head of Inbound Investments at Probarranquilla, Colombia
- Maria Zammit Micallef, Manager, Investment Promotion at Malta Enterprise
- Maris Prii, Director of Business Development and FDI in USA, Estonian Investment Agency, Enterprise Estonia
- Matej Zahradnik, Director of East Coast Operations at Czech Invest
- Oliver Rätsep, Head of Global Business Development at Enterprise Estonia
- Ranjani Rangan, the ITC Chairperson for South East Asia who is also the Executive Director, Changi Travel Services; and Managing Director of Olimea Advisory in Singapore
- Sirpa Tsimal, Director Investment Promotion at Switzerland Global Enterprise
- Zhandos Temirgali, Managing Director of Investment Promotion and Marketing Division, “KAZAKH INVEST” National Company JSC.
Receiving the award, Adetunji Adelakun, Chief Executive Officer of Scantranx Technologies, Inc., stated, “We are very excited to be named a winner of this prestigious award. This is an extremely competitive award. Many thanks to Scantranx team, our valuable customers and anyone who has contributed to our success and growth in any way.”
“Winning an Award is no small feat. We received a total of 6416 entries, coming from organizations in 178 countries. The breadth of award nominations was truly amazing,” said Kristal Parcon, head of the Awards Committee.
“We are humbled by organizations such as Scantranx Technologies, Inc. who, in the face of a global pandemic, have displayed leadership, resilience and innovation, while embracing change and supporting their employees and communities in a way never seen before.”
About the Awards
Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council’s Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies and strategies.
The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review/selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening / ranking phase. The top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross-reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move forward to the live judging event, where they present before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross-reviews the finalist presentations and the final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.
The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world’s most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms and financial institutions.
While the Go Global Awards offer the opportunity to be recognized and honored by their peers it also goes beyond winning trophies and citations. The program aims to build a community of senior executives from across the globe to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships, and build on their existing knowledge and connections.
For more information about the Go Global Awards, please visit www.goglobalawards.org
For more information about Scantranx, please visit www.scantranx.com
