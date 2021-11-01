Trademark Suit Against PinkBlush.com Dropped
Trademark lawsuit against PinkBlush.com, filed by Scott and Addison, LLC (PinkBlush Maternity), has been voluntarily dismissed with prejudice by the plaintiff, terminating all claims in favor of PinkBlush.com in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Go Frolic, LLC reported today.
Los Angeles, CA, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Go Frolic, LLC and PinkBlush.com reported today that Scott and Addison, LLC's (PinkBlush Maternity) lawsuit against PinkBlush.com - a personalized home decor and travel gifts store - has been voluntarily dismissed with prejudice by the plaintiff, terminating all claims in favor of PinkBlush.com in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. Both sides continue business as usual. The suit was brought by Scott and Addison, LLC against PinkBlush.com in June of 2020 (Civil Action No. 8:20-cv-1160).
"The suit has been completely dismissed. We are glad that this suit is behind us so that we can continue in the marketplace," said Meredith Monroe, founder of Go Frolic, LLC.
