County’s Utility Bill Oversight Yields Big Dividends

The Newton County (Georgia) government has taken significant steps to reduce its expenditures during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Newton County Board of Commissioners took action by appointing Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc. (ATA) to assist with utility cost reduction endeavors under a performance arrangement. The project results were formidable with no capital outlay and over a half a million dollars saved to date.