Reversing the “Great Resignation” with Promotional Playbook for Law Enforcement

Retired Law Enforcement Executive Literally Writes the Book on How to Prepare for Promotion. Jonni Redick, a 29-year veteran and former Assistant Chief of the California Highway Patrol, has released the 2nd edition of "Survival Guide, Law Enforcement Promotional Preparation," a step-by-step guide to help law enforcement personnel plan and prepare for the next step in their career.